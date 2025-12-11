Do energy drinks raise heart-disease risk? What experts want you to know

Energy drinks have become the go-to fix for instant alertness, especially among young people. However, doctors are increasingly worried about what these high-caffeine, high-stimulant beverages are doing to the heart.

Published in the journal BMJ Case Reports, a recent case of an otherwise healthy man suffering a stroke after reportedly drinking eight cans of energy drink a day, has renewed urgent questions about what these high-caffeine beverages are doing to our hearts.

As energy drink consumption surges, especially among young people, cardiologists warn that the risks may be far more serious than most consumers realise.

What’s actually inside an energy drink?

Dr Rushikesh Patil, Associate Director – Cardiologist, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, explains, "Energy drinks are beverages that are non-steroidal and non-alcoholic energy supplements which claim to increase energy, alertness, and physical performance by providing typically high concentrations of caffeine or caffeine-substitutes"

These beverages typically contain more than 150 mg of caffeine, along with stimulants such as guarana, taurine, ginseng, yohimbe, and high sugar content. He points to a recent Cleveland Clinic review that screened studies on cardiovascular responses to energy drinks. The findings were striking: Heart rate increased in 60.9 per cent of studies

Systolic blood pressure rose in 53.8 per cent

Diastolic blood pressure rose in 61.5 per cent

QTc interval prolongation was seen in 63.2 per cent - a known risk factor for dangerous arrhythmias ALSO READ | Are your daily habits secretly harming your heart? Here's what to know “These drinks can disrupt the heart’s electrical rhythm and make blood vessels stiff, which increases the chances of dangerous irregularities in heartbeat,” says Dr Patil. In medical literature, excessive intake has been linked to palpitations, tachycardia (heart rate> 100 beats per minute (bpm) at rest), hypertension, heart attacks, coronary dissection and even sudden death, especially in young people consuming large amounts.

Who is at higher risk? According to Dr Abhijit Khadtare, Cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, young people are particularly vulnerable, “Teenagers and young adults are at significantly higher risk because their cardiovascular and neurological systems are still developing.” The combination of caffeine, taurine, sugar and other stimulants can trigger rapid spikes in heart rate and blood pressure, leading to palpitations, anxiety and sleep disturbance. People with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, arrhythmias, diabetes, anxiety and seizure disorders face even greater risk. “Even moderate intake can become dangerous in these groups, especially when consumed quickly, in multiples, or mixed with alcohol,” Dr Khadtare warns.

What we don’t know yet Despite their popularity, the long-term health effects of energy drink consumption remain poorly understood. Dr Khadtare notes that most research focuses on short-term changes, with little high-quality data on prolonged use. Concerns include: Long-term hypertension

Persistent cardiac arrhythmias

Insulin resistance from repeated caffeine–sugar exposure

Neurodevelopmental effects in adolescents

Caffeine dependence and chronic sleep disruption As formulations vary widely between brands, consistent long-term safety data is still lacking. What’s safe and what’s not? Dr Patil offers clear, practical guidance: Keep total caffeine (all sources combined) ≤ 400 mg/day

Avoid drinking more than one can at a time

Do not mix energy drinks with alcohol

Avoid them before or during intense physical activity

Skip them entirely if you have heart disease, high BP, diabetes, or are on cardiac medication Stop consumption immediately if you notice chest pain, palpitations, unusual shortness of breath, severe headache, visual changes, or neurological symptoms.