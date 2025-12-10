Your menstrual cycle is a monthly health report card: Here's what it shows

Your menstrual cycle is more than a monthly routine, it’s a built-in health monitor. Subtle shifts in timing, flow, pain or pattern can act as early warning signs of hormonal imbalance, metabolic issues, infections, fertility challenges and, in some cases, even cancers. Yet many women dismiss these changes as “normal” or avoidable. Doctors say this silence delays diagnosis of conditions that can be managed far more effectively when caught early.

“Your menstrual cycle is one of the body’s strongest warning systems,” says Dr Navina Singh, fertility specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Mumbai. “Irregular or painful periods can signal much more than just routine hormonal shifts."

What irregular or painful periods can signal early on? Irregular cycles and severe cramps often point to more than everyday hormonal fluctuations. Common underlying issues include: PCOS, thyroid dysfunction or insulin resistance

Fibroids, polyps or adenomyosis

Pelvic infections and pelvic inflammatory disease

Bleeding disorders

Early endometriosis, often missed because pain is normalised According to Dr Shweta Mendiratta, director and unit head, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Yatharth Hospital, Faridabad, any persistent, new or worsening change “merits evaluation rather than being dismissed as normal period pain". Dr Renu Sehgal, chairperson – obstetrics and gynaecology, Artemis Hospitals, adds that these symptoms often reflect deeper inflammation or metabolic imbalance that should not be ignored.

How menstrual patterns hint at PCOS, thyroid disease or endometriosis A woman’s monthly cycle can act like a diagnostic map. PCOS: Long, infrequent or unpredictable cycles

Acne, weight gain or excess facial hair

Cycles >35 days or sudden irregularity Thyroid dysfunction: Very light, very heavy or erratic bleeding

Fatigue, cold/heat intolerance, hair changes

Simple blood tests (TSH, free T4) often confirm suspicions Endometriosis: Severe cramps before and during periods

Pain that interrupts work, sleep or daily functioning

Pain outside menstruation

Progressively worsening symptoms “Your cycle works like a monthly health report card,” says Dr Namrata Gupta, senior consultant – obstetrics and gynaecology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. Tracking them helps connect subtle dots early.

What cycle-related symptoms prompt cancer screening? While cancer isn’t the most common cause of abnormal bleeding, certain symptoms require immediate medical review. Signs include: Bleeding between periods

Bleeding after intercourse

Heavy or prolonged bleeding after years of regular cycles

Postmenopausal bleeding

Persistent bloating, pelvic pain or unexplained weight loss For cervical cancer specifically, regular Pap and HPV testing remain the most reliable ways to catch early changes. Dr Parnamita Bhattacharya, senior consultant – gynaecologist & obstetrician, CMRI Kolkata, says menstrual changes should be treated as an entry point into preventive care, a reminder to stay up to date with screening and consider HPV vaccination.

Why tracking your cycle matters Doctors agree that period tracking, even on a simple calendar, dramatically improves early diagnosis. Benefits of routine tracking: Helps spot deviations in timing, flow or pain much sooner

Guides doctors on when to schedule hormone tests

Provides a timeline that supports accurate diagnosis

Encourages timely screening for infections, anaemia, and HPV-related risks “Tracking creates a clear picture of what is normal for your body,” says Dr Sehgal. It helps women recognise shifts they may otherwise miss. When do you need to get immediately checked? Heavy flow, severe cramps or mid-cycle spotting are often brushed off, but they shouldn’t be. Symptoms that need attention:

Periods lasting more than 7 days

Flow so heavy it soaks a pad within an hour

Large clots or sudden cycle changes for 2–3 months

Severe pain that interrupts daily routine

Post-coital spotting or post-menopausal bleeding

Cycles shorter than 21 days or longer than 35

Foul-smelling discharge or fever "These are not minor variations, but clinical clues," says Dr Gupta. How do clinicians help women recognise what’s normal? A normal menstrual cycle typically lasts 24–38 days, with less than a week’s variation cycle-to-cycle, bleeding for 2–7 days, and pain that responds to routine painkillers. Doctors may help by:

Asking structured questions about flow, pain, cycle length and impact on activities

Using simple thresholds (more than 7-day bleeding, soaking pads hourly)

Recommending essential tests like CBC, TSH or pelvic ultrasound

Using tools such as symptom diaries and blood-loss charts

Menstruation in space: How women astronauts manage periods in orbit For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS As Dr Singh notes, when women feel supported and taken seriously, they report symptoms earlier, and timely care can make all the difference in long-term health and fertility.