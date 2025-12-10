Your menstrual cycle is a monthly health report card: Here's what it shows

What irregular or painful periods can signal early on?
- PCOS, thyroid dysfunction or insulin resistance
- Fibroids, polyps or adenomyosis
- Pelvic infections and pelvic inflammatory disease
- Bleeding disorders
- Early endometriosis, often missed because pain is normalised
How menstrual patterns hint at PCOS, thyroid disease or endometriosis
- Long, infrequent or unpredictable cycles
- Acne, weight gain or excess facial hair
- Cycles >35 days or sudden irregularity
- Very light, very heavy or erratic bleeding
- Fatigue, cold/heat intolerance, hair changes
- Simple blood tests (TSH, free T4) often confirm suspicions
- Severe cramps before and during periods
- Pain that interrupts work, sleep or daily functioning
- Pain outside menstruation
- Progressively worsening symptoms
What cycle-related symptoms prompt cancer screening?
- Bleeding between periods
- Bleeding after intercourse
- Heavy or prolonged bleeding after years of regular cycles
- Postmenopausal bleeding
- Persistent bloating, pelvic pain or unexplained weight loss
Why tracking your cycle matters
- Helps spot deviations in timing, flow or pain much sooner
- Guides doctors on when to schedule hormone tests
- Provides a timeline that supports accurate diagnosis
- Encourages timely screening for infections, anaemia, and HPV-related risks
When do you need to get immediately checked?
- Periods lasting more than 7 days
- Flow so heavy it soaks a pad within an hour
- Large clots or sudden cycle changes for 2–3 months
- Severe pain that interrupts daily routine
- Post-coital spotting or post-menopausal bleeding
- Cycles shorter than 21 days or longer than 35
- Foul-smelling discharge or fever
How do clinicians help women recognise what’s normal?
- Asking structured questions about flow, pain, cycle length and impact on activities
- Using simple thresholds (more than 7-day bleeding, soaking pads hourly)
- Recommending essential tests like CBC, TSH or pelvic ultrasound
- Using tools such as symptom diaries and blood-loss charts
- Providing clear “safety-net” advice on when to return sooner
Also Read -
- From exercise to food, 15 menstruation myths you might still believe
- Menstruation in space: How women astronauts manage periods in orbit
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app