Why winter triggers seasonal depression and what works best to ease SAD

The early signs people often miss
- Increased tiredness despite sleeping more
- Low energy and reduced motivation
- Mild mood dips
- Social withdrawal
- Difficulty concentrating
Why winter affects the brain
- Reduced sunlight disrupts the body’s internal clock, mood pathways and sleep cycles
- Shorter days may upset serotonin levels, a key mood-regulating chemical, while also affecting melatonin, which manages sleep
- Lower vitamin D levels in winter are also associated with worsened mood and fatigue.
Who is most at risk?
When to seek help?
How to prevent or ease SAD
- Bright light therapy: Morning exposure to a medically approved light box remains one of the most effective interventions.
- Movement in daylight: Outdoor walks or exercise during daylight hours can boost serotonin and stabilise circadian rhythms.
- Consistent sleep cycles: Avoid oversleeping, irregular naps and late-night screen exposure to prevent melatonin disruption.
- Balanced diet & vitamin D: Supplement only on medical advice, after checking levels.
- Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT): Practised before symptoms peak, CBT equips individuals with skills to manage seasonal triggers and prevent relapse.
