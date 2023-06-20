Home / Health / Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence

Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence

More than 100 people from 35 families have been infected with smallpox in a village in Bihar's Supaul district, an official said

IANS Patna
Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 100 people from 35 families have been infected with smallpox in a village in Bihar's Supaul district, an official said.

The infected people include children and elderly people. The victims alleged that they have not received any medical attention from the health department.

Victims said that the district health department did not know about the spread of the disease till Monday while they have been infected with Smallfox since last three months.

The victims claimed that they were undergoing treatment at the local level as the health officials did not provide them treatment.

The villagers also claimed that neither health officials nor any public representatives came to see them.

"A medical team arrived on Tuesday. We have assisted them for the identification of the patients. The infection keeps spreading in the area," said Mohammad Ismyle, a resident of ward number 4 of Triveniganj.

The incident occurred at ward number 4 of Triveniganj in Supaul. The area is considered as a Muslim dominant area. The majority of the infected persons belong to Muslim community.

"As soon as we learnt about the disease, we sent a medical team to the village to provide treatment to the infected persons. Process of identifying the patients is currently underway," said Dr Mihir Kumar, civil surgeon of Supaul.

--IANS.

ajk/dan

Also Read

Apple Vision Pro could give doctors 'superpowers': US-based surgeon

IMD issues heatwave warning in parts of Bihar for 2 days from Tuesday

Bihar hooch tragedy: Nitish announces aid of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin

Assam: More than 30,000 people in 18 districts affected by monsoon flood

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

India's 1st mRNA Omicron booster vax gets DCGI nod, to launch in 2-3 weeks

As holistic wellness takes centre stage, luxury retreats dial up the game

Cough syrup row: Zero tolerance on spurious medicines, says Mandaviya

Daily aspirin use linked with anaemia in healthy older adults: Research

Link between retinal changes and Alzheimer's allows early tracking, therapy

Topics :SmallpoxBiharhealthcare

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story