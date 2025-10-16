Healthy Diwali gifts: From dry fruits to air purifiers, what's worth it

This Diwali, the festival of lights is taking on a healthier glow. Traditional sweets are sharing space with wellness hampers, air purifiers and eco-friendly kits as consumers turn to gifts that symbolise care and consciousness.

The post-pandemic focus on wellbeing has redefined festive gifting. It’s no longer about luxury alone, but about gifts that add to our health and well-being. A Business Standard report notes that consumers now prefer thoughtful, functional gifts that reflect concern for both the person and the planet.

But amid all the wellness buzzwords, it is easy to get lost in hype. Not every product that claims to be healthy actually delivers. Before you click add to cart, here is a look at some wellness-inspired Diwali gifts that truly make a difference — and a few that might not be worth the fuss.

Dry fruits, nuts and wholesome edibles: The timeless healthy classic A Diwali celebration is incomplete without a box of dry fruits, a symbol of prosperity, good health and affection. Naturally rich in protein, healthy fats and antioxidants, they are easy to customise and pair with seeds, dates or artisanal honey. They also hold cultural significance as symbols of prosperity and good health. Watch out for: Added sugars or artificial glazing

Cheap blends that include low-quality fillers

Prefer vacuum-sealed or glass-jar hampers that are unsalted and preservative-free Herbal tea kits: The mindful alternative to traditional sweets This Diwali, soothing sips are replacing sugary treats. Herbal brews such as green tea, chamomile and tulsi have emerged as festive bestsellers, offering a soothing, health-conscious option. Pair them with a ceramic mug or artisanal honey for a thoughtful, complete package.

ALSO READ| Green crackers: Are they really a cleaner, healthier and safer choice? Perfect for post-feast evenings or as a mindful start to busy festive mornings, these blends bring calm amid the Diwali rush. These gifts stand out because they promote daily wellness without being complex or intrusive. Herbal teas offer natural antioxidants, aid digestion and help manage stress — a gentle nudge towards healthier living. Air purifiers: A meaningful gift for urban wellness With Diwali smoke and post-festive pollution reaching alarming levels across Indian cities, an air purifier makes for an especially timely gift. In high-pollution zones such as Delhi and Mumbai, it can be more than symbolic; it’s a practical step towards better respiratory health.

“Research indicates that consistent use of air purifiers can lower indoor PM2.5 levels by 50–80 per cent, directly reducing exposure to carcinogenic pollutants and easing the burden on the lungs,” says Dr Ramana Gogi, principal consultant, medical oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram. Choose wisely: Stick to mechanical HEPA filters

Check the CADR (clean air delivery rate) matches the room size

Avoid models with ionisation or UV miracle claims Sustainable self-care gifts: The rise of eco-friendly wellness ALSO READ| Diwali firecracker safety 101: How to keep kids safe this festive season In a festival that champions light over darkness, eco-conscious gifting feels particularly relevant. Eco-friendly yoga mats, copper bottles, bamboo toothbrushes and reusable glass jars are increasingly popular. These gifts align health with sustainability, helping recipients feel good and do good. They are practical, affordable and reflect a growing preference for eco-conscious living.

Healthy home hampers: For spa-like relaxation at home Festivals can be exhilarating and exhausting. That’s why self-care hampers are gaining traction as a post-Diwali indulgence. Wellness-themed hampers with natural bath salts, Epsom soaks, herbal candles and body oils have become crowd favourites. They promote relaxation and self-care — essentials in today’s stressful routines. To ensure quality, look for natural ingredient lists and brands with transparent sourcing. Avoid synthetic fragrances or parabens disguised as organic. What to skip: The overhyped wellness fads Not everything labelled “wellness” deserves a bow. Some Diwali gifts may look appealing but offer little substance.