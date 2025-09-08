Suicide is now the top cause of death among Indians aged 15 to 29

Govt data shows nearly 1 in 6 deaths in the 15-29 age group is by suicide, overtaking accidents and illness as the leading killer of young Indians

Suicide rate in India: India’s youth face a rising mental health crisis, with suicide now the top cause of death in the 15–29 age group. (Photo: AdobeStock)