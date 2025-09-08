In what could mark a turning point in cancer care, Russia has unveiled EnteroMix, a new vaccine reported to show 100 per cent efficacy in early clinical trials.

Built on technology similar to Covid-19 mRNA vaccines , EnteroMix is said to shrink aggressive tumours, slow their growth, and do so without the harsh side effects of chemotherapy or radiation. Russian health officials claim the shot is safe for repeated use and can be customised to a patient’s individual RNA. The first version targets colorectal cancer, with others in development for glioblastoma and melanoma.

What does Russia say about the vaccine’s safety and impact?

“The Russian EnteroMix cancer vaccine is now ready for clinical use,” the Russian Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) announced.

FMBA head Veronica Skvortsova said the mRNA-based vaccine had successfully passed preclinical trials, demonstrating both safety and high effectiveness. It showed significant results in shrinking tumours and slowing growth, and was found safe for repeated use. The vaccine will be tailored to each patient’s RNA, making it a fully personalised therapy. Skvortsova added that while colorectal cancer is the initial focus, versions are also being developed for glioblastoma—a highly aggressive brain tumour—and specific forms of melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The announcement was made via Sputnik, a global wire and digital news service, in a post on X.

Who developed the EnteroMix cancer vaccine? The oncolytic vaccine was developed by the Ministry of Health’s National Medical Research Radiology Centre (NMRRC) in collaboration with the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology under the Russian Academy of Sciences. Its public launch took place at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025), where Russia highlighted its latest medical research and biotech breakthroughs. How does the vaccine work? According to reports, EnteroMix uses a combination of four harmless viruses to target and destroy cancer cells while simultaneously activating the body’s immune defences. Following years of preclinical testing, the vaccine has shown the ability to slow tumour progression and, in some cases, eliminate tumours entirely. Phase-1 clinical trials began in June 2025, enrolling 48 volunteers.