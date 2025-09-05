Anti-obesity diabetes drugs receive WHO's essential medicine tag

The World Health Organization (WHO) has added GLP-1 drugs for type 2 diabetes to its Essential Medicines List (EML), alongside treatments for cystic fibrosis and cancer, in a move aimed at expanding global access to these high-cost therapies. The WHO said the inclusion could act as a catalyst for wider availability, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where India is already preparing for large-scale generic launches.

The drugs, including the active ingredients in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic/Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide), are recommended for patients with type 2 diabetes alongside established cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, or obesity. The committee emphasised that the listing does not extend to obesity treatment alone but provides clear guidance on patients who stand to benefit most. Rapid-acting insulin analogues were also added for type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.

ALSO READ: Moderate impact of GST cuts on fiscal deficit; inflation may lower 50-90bps Globally, more than 800 million people live with diabetes, while obesity affects over a billion. The WHO highlighted that high prices have limited access and encouraged the production of generics as patents expire next year. This comes as India’s anti-obesity market has already seen rising demand following the launch of Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro in March and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy last month. While Mounjaro is priced between ₹14,000 and ₹17,500 per month, Wegovy costs ₹17,345–26,050 monthly. According to Pharmarack, Wegovy achieved ₹2.53 crore in sales within two weeks of launch, while Mounjaro has crossed ₹50 crore in total sales since March. India has the third-highest population of people living with obesity.

Indian pharmaceutical companies are preparing for the expiration of semaglutide patents in March 2026. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Cipla, Sun Pharma and Mankind Pharma are investing heavily in peptide manufacturing, regulatory alignment and delivery device partnerships to launch affordable generics immediately. DRL plans to roll out semaglutide across 87 countries, including India and Brazil, with pricing below the current market rates. The surge in demand has also spurred India’s peptide ecosystem, with contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) such as Anthem Biosciences and Syngene expanding capacity, and device makers increasing pen production. At the same time, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is forming a panel to review the unregulated use of weight-loss drugs, following a Delhi High Court directive.