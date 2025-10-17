The sugar trap: Decoding festive mithai and packaged 'sugar-free' sweets

As Diwali lights up streets across India, sweet boxes too find their way into every home. From syrup-soaked gulab jamuns to shiny boxes of ‘sugar-free’ delights, sweets symbolise love, prosperity, and togetherness.

But as we indulge in one more bite of barfi or laddoo, an important question lingers: how much sugar are we really consuming, and are those “guilt-free” sweets truly better for us?

Decoding Diwali sweet rush

During the festive season, sugar intake often skyrockets, not just from mithai, but also from desserts, soft drinks, and packaged snacks. Before you reach for that next sweet, take a look at how much sugar hides in your festive favourites -

A small chocolate bar - 20-25 gm of sugar

A glass of cold drink – 20-30 g sugar

1 gulab Jamun - 15-20 gm sugar

1 jalebi - 25-28 gm of sugar

1 rasgulla – 20-25 gm sugar with syrup

1 boondi ladoo - 20-25 gms of sugar

1pc soan papdi -Flaky texture – 20-30 gm sugar

1 pc kaju katli – 15-18 gm sugar The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that free sugars should account for less than 10 per cent of daily energy intake, that is approximately 50 gm per day for a 2,000 kcal diet. “Even one traditional sweet can meet or exceed the ideal daily limit for free sugars, making it important to choose carefully and thoughtfully,” says Dr Vimal Pahuja, associate director – Internal Medicine & Metabolic Physician, Diabetes & Weight Management Clinic, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai.

What goes into ‘sugar-free’ sweets The shelves of sweet shops and online stores are now lined with “sugar-free” and “low-calorie” versions of traditional favourites. They promise the same taste without the guilt, but what do they actually contain? Most sugar-free sweets use: Sugar alcohols (polyols)- maltitol, erythritol, xylitol

High-intensity sweeteners- steviol glycosides, sucralose

Bulking agents- polydextrose, inulin

Additional ingredients- almond or milk flour, cocoa, emulsifiers “These ingredients are approved for use, but WHO [2023] advises against using non-sugar sweeteners for weight control due to lack of long-term benefit and emerging signals of cardiometabolic risk in observational studies,” cautions Dr Pahuja.

Impact of artificial sweeteners on health “Artificial sweeteners are not digested or absorbed like regular sugar. They pass through the gut largely unchanged. However, some of them can interact with gut bacteria, disturbing its natural balance,” says Rutu Dhodapkar, clinical dietician with PD Hinduja Hospital, Khar. “Studies have shown that sweeteners such as sucralose, saccharin, and aspartame may reduce beneficial bacteria like Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli. This imbalance can affect glucose metabolism and lead to bloating or digestive discomfort, ultimately disrupting overall gut health,” she explains. Polyols (like maltitol, xylitol): These cause gas, bloating, or laxative effects, especially in higher amounts or in individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Many products include a label warning: “Excess consumption may have a laxative effect.”

These cause gas, bloating, or laxative effects, especially in higher amounts or in individuals with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Many products include a label warning: “Excess consumption may have a laxative effect.” Erythritol: Generally well-tolerated and low-glycemic. However, recent laboratory and associative data have raised concerns about potential cardiovascular risk. Causal links have not been established, but moderation is advised.

Generally well-tolerated and low-glycemic. However, recent laboratory and associative data have raised concerns about potential cardiovascular risk. Causal links have not been established, but moderation is advised. Stevia (steviol glycosides): Minimal glycemic impact. A 12-week human study showed no significant changes in gut microbiome composition. Long-term metabolic effects are still under evaluation.

Minimal glycemic impact. A 12-week human study showed no significant changes in gut microbiome composition. Long-term metabolic effects are still under evaluation. Sucralose: Research shows inconsistent results on its effects on glucose, insulin, and gut microbiota. No clear conclusions yet. Wisdom of traditional sweet-making Before the age of refined sugar, Indian sweets were often made with jaggery, dates, or honey, ingredients that provided sweetness along with minerals and antioxidants. As health trends evolve, some home chefs and boutique sweet makers are bringing back these time-tested methods.

“Use of jaggery or dates increases the nutrient value as it contains iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants. It is less processed, so it supports digestion and is lighter on the gut. Dates add to fibre satiety and have antioxidants,” shares Dhodapkar. “Traditional mithai often combines sweeteners with fats such as ghee, nuts, or seeds which slows gastric emptying and reduces the speed of glucose absorption,” adds Dr Eileen Canday, head of nutrition and dietetics at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. Also read: Sweet, sleek, sustainable: India Inc's Diwali gifts get thoughtful The ‘guilt-free’ label myth Many sweets swap sugar for sugar alcohols such as maltitol, erythritol or sorbitol which are lower in calories but known to cause bloating or digestive discomfort when overconsumed, says Dr Canday.

Others rely on artificial or natural sweeteners like sucralose or stevia, which don’t raise blood sugar directly, yet the overall glycaemic load depends on carb-rich bases like flour or starch, she explains. “Another common misconception is that sweets made with jaggery, honey, or dates are automatically healthy for people with diabetes or insulin resistance. In reality, they remain concentrated sources of sugar. And not to forget the kind of fat and cooking method used for making of the product,” she adds. Experts say that labels are often deceptive, as a minimal amount of protein powder or fibre extract doesn’t offset a high sugar or fat content, yet can make consumers believe the sweet is a better choice than it is.

Docs recommend: indulge, but mindfully Choose non-syrupy, nut-based traditional sweets. Limit to one small piece.

Pair sweets with protein or fiber to slow down glucose spikes.

Avoid eating sweets immediately after a full meal; space them out during the day.

For sugar-free items: - Check labels for polyol content per serving. - Start with half a serving to assess tolerance. Individuals with diabetes or using a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), should check blood glucose 1–2 hours after eating. “The real solution lies in balancing - enjoying traditional flavours in smaller portions, choosing minimally processed ingredients, and staying active during the festive season,” advises Dr Canday.