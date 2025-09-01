Two more deaths in Kerala from amoebic meningoencephalitis, toll rises to 3

Two people, including a three-month-old infant, have died from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, health officials said on Monday.

With these deaths, the toll from the amoebic brain fever in the state has risen to three within August, officials said.

The deceased infant was the son of Abubacker Siddique from Omassery in this district and had been receiving treatment at the hospital for the past month. His condition worsened on Sunday, leading to his death in the ICU, an official said.

The other victim, Ramla (52) of Kappil in Malappuram district, developed symptoms on July 8. She was initially treated at a private hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College as her condition deteriorated.

ALSO READ: Brain-eating amoeba cases in Kerala: How it spreads and prevention According to health officials, eight other patients from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Earlier, on August 14, a nine-year-old girl from Thamarassery had died at the hospital due to the same infection. According to health officials, amoebic meningoencephalitis is primarily contracted through swimming or bathing in contaminated water. A total of 42 cases have been reported across Kerala this year. Following the recurring cases, the Health Department has initiated chlorination of wells and water storage tanks in Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts.