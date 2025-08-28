High blood pressure in your 30s? Here's how to lower it without medication

New guidelines mean more people are now classified as hypertensive
What lifestyle changes help reduce high blood pressure naturally?
- Cut down on salt and processed foods
- Move at least 150 minutes a week
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Limit alcohol and quit tobacco
- Sleep for 7 to 9 hours every night
- Manage stress through yoga, meditation, or walking
Weight loss can have a measurable impact
Does salt really make a difference for everyone?
What should you eat instead?
- DASH diet: Rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, and lean protein
- Mediterranean diet: Emphasises olive oil, nuts, legumes, fish, and plant proteins
- Potassium (bananas, spinach, beans)
- Magnesium (nuts, seeds, whole grains)
- Omega-3s (fish, flaxseeds, walnuts)
Tobacco, alcohol, and caffeine: What to know
- Tobacco raises BP instantly and damages blood vessels. Quit entirely.
- Alcohol should be limited to 1 drink/day (women) or 2/day (men), though less is better.
- Caffeine can cause temporary spikes in some people. One to two cups/day is usually safe, but monitor your body’s response.
How much exercise is enough to make a difference?
- Aerobic: Walking, cycling, swimming
- Resistance training: Strength building
- Yoga: Stress reduction and flexibility
Can lifestyle changes completely replace medication?
Since you're already here
…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.
- Men's grooming essentials Adult acne, dull skin, hair loss: Skincare tips every man should know
- What a heart doctor won’t eat 10 foods a cardiologist avoids after 20 years treating heart disease
- Early cataracts and screen stress Cataracts in 30s and 40s? How screen time and stress may be clouding vision
- Eat to prevent cardiac arrest Heart-smart eating: Diet tips to lower risk of sudden cardiac arrest
- Everyday foods linked to cancer Doctor warns against these 6 everyday foods that may raise cancer risk
- Fitness trends under the microscope Are these popular Instagram fitness trends actually helpful or just hype?
- Back pain? Walk it off Want to avoid chronic back pain? Walk over 100 minutes a day, says study
- Hidden heart hazards at work Why your office coffee cup and lunch box may raise heart disease risks
- How to be heard at work Speak up at work: What to do when you're feeling ignored and invisible
- Beyond sobriety: Addiction recovery Why recovery from addiction needs more than just quitting substances
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app