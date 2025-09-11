Obesity now affects 1 in 10 children, Unicef warns of global crisis

The findings, based on data from over 190 countries, highlight a growing childhood obesity crisis, driven by the spread of ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks and unhealthy diets in children. This global health challenge threatens to undo decades of progress against malnutrition and could leave millions of young people facing serious diseases later in life.

“In many countries we are seeing the double burden of malnutrition – the existence of stunting and obesity. This requires targeted interventions,” said Catherine Russell, executive director at Unicef.

“Ultra-processed food is increasingly replacing fruits, vegetables and protein at a time when nutrition plays a critical role in children’s growth, cognitive development and mental health,” said Russell.

Health and economic impacts

The rise in childhood obesity is not only a health concern but also a social and economic one. Unicef warns it increases risks of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some cancers later in life. It is also linked to low self-esteem, anxiety and depression among children and teenagers.

Countries also face long-term economic losses from reduced productivity and escalating healthcare spending, with the global economic impact expected to surpass $4 trillion annually, by 2035.

Unicef’s recommendations

To tackle this crisis, Unicef is calling for urgent, coordinated action. “Nutritious and affordable food must be available to every child to support their growth and development. We urgently need policies that support parents and caretakers to access nutritious and healthy foods for their children,” said Russell.