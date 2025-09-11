Obesity now affects 1 in 10 children, Unicef warns of global crisis

Key findings from the report
- In 2025, obesity among children aged 5–19 years reached 9.4 per cent, overtaking underweight at 9.2 per cent.
- Globally, about one in 20 children under five (five per cent) and one in five children aged 5–19 (20 per cent) are overweight, adding up to more than 391 million children and adolescents worldwide.
- The steepest increases are in low- and middle-income countries, which now carry 81 per cent of the global overweight burden, up from 66 per cent in 2000.
- The diets of children and adolescents are loaded with unhealthy foods and beverages, including ultra-processed foods.
Why is this happening?
- Cheap, ultra-processed foods have flooded markets, often being more easily available than healthier options.
- Aggressive marketing, particularly digital, targets children, making unhealthy foods more desirable.
- Industry influence has allowed companies to undermine government health policies, and exploit humanitarian disasters and public health emergencies for their benefit.
- The gaps in legal measures and policies allow the ultra-processed food and beverage industry to continue shaping food environments to its advantage.
Health and economic impacts
Unicef’s recommendations
- Enforce the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes and World Health Organisation’s guidance to protect breastfeeding and stop the promotion of inappropriate foods for infants and young children.
- Adopt strong legal measures to limit unhealthy foods in children’s diets through school food policies, marketing bans, clear labelling, taxes on sugary drinks and food reformulation.
- Make healthy foods affordable and accessible by redirecting subsidies, improving local production and fortification, and ensuring safe drinking water in schools and communities.
- Protect policymaking from industry interference with strict conflict-of-interest safeguards and transparency on lobbying.
- Promote behaviour change by empowering families and communities to demand healthier food environments.
- Expand social protection programmes such as food vouchers, cash support and childcare benefits to improve access to nutritious diets.
- Engage young people in food policymaking and support youth-led advocacy for healthier food options.
- Strengthen monitoring systems to track children’s diets, obesity trends and progress on food policies.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app