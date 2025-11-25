Home / Health / Uranium traces found in breast milk in Bihar: New study raises concern

Uranium traces found in breast milk in Bihar: New study raises concern

A study in Scientific Reports detected measurable uranium in breast milk samples from six Bihar districts, linking contamination to groundwater and soil exposure

New findings of uranium in breast-milk in parts of Bihar raise concern for infant health, despite breastfeeding remaining vital for newborns. (Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
A new study published in Scientific Reports has detected uranium in breast milk samples collected from multiple districts in Bihar, raising concern over infant exposure. The findings, based on laboratory analysis of lactating mothers aged 17–35, suggest that a majority of breastfed infants may be at risk of non-carcinogenic health effects.
 

What did the researchers do?

 
The study, titled “Discovery of uranium content in breastmilk and assessment of associated health risks for mothers and infants in Bihar, India,” was conducted by scientists from the Mahavir Cancer Sansthan and Research Centre in Patna, Lovely Professional University, and AIIMS New Delhi.
 
The researchers selected 40 lactating women, aged between 17 and 35 years, from six districts of Bihar: Bhojpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Katihar and Nalanda. They collected 5 mL samples of breast milk from each woman between October 2021 and July 2024 and measured the uranium (U-238) concentration using ICP-MS (inductively-coupled plasma mass spectrometry) at a laboratory in Bihar.
 

Key findings of the study

  • Uranium was found in all samples: Every breast milk sample collected from the 40 mothers across six Bihar districts contained detectable uranium.
  • Some areas had higher levels: Districts like Katihar and Khagaria showed the highest concentrations, with one sample reaching up to 5.25 micrograms per litre.
  • Most infants may be at risk: Using a health-risk model, the researchers found that about 70 per cent of the breastfed babies in the study could face potential non-cancer health effects due to this exposure.
  • No cancer risk detected: The study did not find evidence of increased cancer risk from the uranium levels measured in breast milk.
  • Breast milk may not be the main source: The authors noted that uranium does not easily transfer into breast milk, suggesting the contamination likely comes from the wider environment, mainly drinking water and possibly food grown in contaminated soil.
 
Although the study found no evidence of cancer risk from the uranium levels detected in breast milk, it does highlight potential health concerns for infants. The findings underscore the need for stronger environmental monitoring to ensure babies are not inadvertently exposed to toxic elements.
 

Why this matters

 
Uranium is a heavy metal that can harm the body in two main ways - through its chemical toxicity and its radioactive properties. When ingested through contaminated water or food, uranium can accumulate in organs, especially the kidneys, where it may impair filtration and damage kidney cells over time. 
"Uranium exposure in infants may affect: Kidney development, Neurological development, Cognitive and mental health outcomes (including low IQ and neurodevelopmental delay) if long-term exposure continues," explained Dr Ashok Sharma of AIIMS Delhi, who is one of the study’s co-authors, while speaking to ANI.
 
The presence of uranium in breast milk therefore poses concern, particularly in regions where groundwater and food-chains are already impacted by heavy-metal contamination. The authors note that previous surveys found uranium in Bihar’s groundwater, indicating that contaminated drinking water or produce grown on polluted soil could be influencing the breast milk levels observed now. Earlier reports identified 11 districts, among them Gopalganj, Saran, Siwan, east Champaran, Patna, Vaishali, Nawada, Nalanda, Supaul, Katihar and Bhagalpur, as areas with confirmed uranium contamination.
 
Given that breastfeeding remains the gold standard for infant nutrition, the authors emphasise that the findings should not discourage breastfeeding, but rather highlight the need for improved environmental safety and biomonitoring.
 

What to keep in mind

 
While the findings are worrying, the concentrations observed in breast milk (up to 5.25 micrograms per liter) are small in absolute terms and lower than many drinking-water contamination levels. The authors note that breast milk may not be the major exposure route, given uranium’s low transfer to milk and rapid urinary elimination. "Breastfeeding should not be discontinued and remains the most beneficial source of infant nutrition unless clinically indicated," noted Dr Sharma.
 
Furthermore, the study size is relatively small (40 participants) and limited to selected districts. 
 

Recommendations by the authors

  • The study calls for wide-scale biomonitoring of uranium in breast milk across more districts of Bihar, and other states to establish the extent of exposure.
  • Investigation of sources of uranium entry, such as contaminated groundwater, crop uptake, irrigation practices, is needed in order to reduce exposure.
  • Public-health authorities need to evaluate mitigation measures such as ensuring safe water supply, improving filtration systems, introducing alternative irrigation sources, and creating targeted awareness in high-risk areas.
   

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

