Understanding egg-freezing: A smart option for delayed motherhood

Deciding when to have a child is deeply personal, and for many women today, careers, relationships and health priorities mean motherhood may come later in life. The recent exchange between actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, who called egg-freezing “the biggest insurance for women,” and Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, who urged young people to start families earlier, has brought this choice into sharper public focus. Their contrasting views have sparked a wider conversation on how women can balance biological timelines with modern life expectations. Here’s a simple, clear guide to help you understand what egg-freezing really involves.

How fertility changes with age

Women are born with a finite number of eggs. Both the quantity and quality of eggs decline with age, slowly in the 20s, more noticeably after about 35, and faster after 38–40. That fall in egg quality is the main reason natural conception and IVF success rates drop with age, shares Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Director of Bloom IVF India and President of the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction.

Many specialists advise considering egg-freezing before 35 for higher odds of success, as egg quality and chromosomal normality begin to decline more steeply from this age, lowering the chance that a frozen egg will lead to a healthy pregnancy later. Dr Palshetkar says the ideal age to freeze eggs is 32–36, but women 30–40 who plan to delay having a family can consider it. While age affects how many eggs are needed, it isn't the only factor. Ovarian reserve and overall health vary widely, so two women of the same age can have very different fertility outcomes.

Understanding ovarian reserve Ovarian reserve refers to the number and quality of eggs a woman has left as the natural supply declines with age. To assess this, doctors rely on two key tests: AMH (Anti-Müllerian hormone): A blood test that estimates how many eggs remain in the ovaries.

A blood test that estimates how many eggs remain in the ovaries. AFC (Antral follicle count): The number of small, resting follicles seen on a transvaginal ultrasound at the start of the cycle. Higher AMH and AFC usually indicate a better response to fertility medications, while lower values suggest fewer eggs may be retrieved. These tests help tailor the plan and set realistic expectations for the egg-freezing cycle.

Who should consider freezing eggs? Experts recommend freezing eggs for women who: Want to delay childbearing for career/partner/education reasons.

Undergo medical treatments (e.g. chemotherapy) that threaten fertility.

Have diminished ovarian reserve but are still young enough so freezing may help. Suitability is judged case-by-case using medical history, AMH and AFC levels. Step-by-step medical process 1. Consultation & tests - history, blood tests (AMH, hormones), infectious disease screen and an ultrasound. 2. Ovarian stimulation - daily injectable hormones for 10–14 days to grow multiple follicles. Patients generally self-inject after clinics provide them with training. 3. Monitoring - 3–6 ultrasound scans and blood tests during stimulation to time trigger and retrieval of the egg.

4. Trigger & egg retrieval - a final trigger injection matures eggs. Retrieval is a short transvaginal procedure under sedation (15–30 minutes). Mild discomfort, bloating or spotting may follow the procedure. 5. Vitrification - mature eggs are frozen by vitrification and stored in liquid nitrogen. This technique increases survival rates after thawing. From first consultation to retrieval, it takes 2–6 weeks usually: initial tests and scheduling (1–2 weeks), then the stimulation cycle (about 10–14 days) and retrieval. Technically, vitrified eggs can remain viable for many years. Successful pregnancies have been reported from eggs stored for more than a decade. Some clinics/countries set storage limits, so it is important to check local policy.

Side effects and risks Common short-term effects - bruising at injection sites, bloating, and mild pelvic pain. Less common but important risks - ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome or OHSS, where ovaries become swollen and painful, bleeding, infection after retrieval, and anaesthesia-related risks. Psychological stress and financial cost are also significant considerations as egg freezing is not a 100 per cent guarantee for pregnancy. Success rates & how many eggs to freeze Success depends heavily on the age at which eggs are frozen and the number retrieved. Women under 35: Freezing around 15 mature eggs can offer up to an 80 per cent chance of at least one live birth. Egg quality is generally strongest in this group, so fewer eggs are needed. Freezing before 35 typically gives the best outcomes.

Women aged 35–40: Freezing 20–30 mature eggs may provide a 75–80 per cent chance of a future live birth. Egg quality declines during these years, so more eggs are required. Many women benefit from multiple cycles to reach the recommended number. Women 40 and above: Even with 30 mature eggs, chances drop to about 50 per cent. Ovarian reserve and egg quality fall sharply, meaning the process may require more cycles. While egg-freezing is still possible, doctors often advise discussing donor egg options.

Costs in India Prices vary by clinic and city, and can range from ₹80,000–₹2,50,000, with extra annual storage often around ₹10,000–30,000 per year. Some centres offer packages - multi-cycle or years of storage included. Multiple cycles may be needed for an adequate egg yield, especially after 35. Pro tip for planning ahead Fertility specialists advise starting with a simple AMH test and ultrasound as early as your late 20s or early 30s. Even if you're not ready to freeze your eggs, knowing your ovarian reserve early helps you plan ahead and avoid making decisions under pressure later.