No link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden deaths, says health ministry

The Union health ministry said this conclusion is based on extensive studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims).

The study conducted across 47 hospitals between May and August 2023 by ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), titled Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18–45 years in India – A multicentric matched case–control study, found that Covid-19 vaccination does not increase the risk of sudden unexplained deaths in young adults.

Covid-19 vaccines are safe, says health ministry

The ministry further confirmed that studies by ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have shown that Covid-19 vaccines in India are safe and effective, with extremely rare instances of serious side effects. The studies reconfirm that vaccines are not to blame for sudden deaths.

What are the real causes of sudden deaths in young adults?

According to MoHFW, the studies identified several key risk factors behind sudden deaths:

Genetic mutations and family history of heart disease

Lifestyle factors like smoking, binge drinking, drug use, and intense physical exertion

Post-Covid health complications such as clotting issues and cardiac strain

The ongoing Aiims study also shows that the patterns of causes have not changed significantly from previous years, indicating that sudden deaths in this group are not a new phenomenon triggered by vaccines.