Conducted by researchers from Google, along with UNC Chapel Hill, Duke University, and the University of Washington, the study analysed over 11,000 real-world health conversations with chatbots to understand what people are really asking, and how those questions may sometimes lead them astray.

According to the study, most people ask about treatments rather than symptoms or general information. The research also found that users often pose incomplete or leading questions, which result in inaccurate or biased chatbot responses.

These kinds of questions can trigger what researchers call the chatbot’s “sycophancy bias,” meaning the AI might simply agree with the user to sound helpful—even if the advice is incorrect.

In some cases, users asked about unsafe or inappropriate treatments, which the chatbot still partially validated.

Can chatbots handle complex health questions?

The study found that AI chatbots may struggle with vague or partial information. They often assume users know how to describe their conditions properly, which is not always the case. For instance, a person might ask about a medicine without mentioning key medical history, leading to potentially incorrect chatbot responses.

Can AI handle emotional conversations?

The study also found that people sometimes express frustration, confusion, or gratitude during health-related chats. While emotional exchanges were less common, they often marked key turning points—either ending the conversation or spiralling into repetitive loops where the user kept challenging the chatbot.