Why Warren Buffett and Donald Trump survive on soda-but you likely can't

Let’s be honest, we’ve all secretly envied Warren Buffett sipping carbonated drinks at the age of 94 or 78-year-old Donald Trump cruising through life with his 12 cans of Diet Coke everyday, yet showing up sharp, active, and scandalously healthy (on paper, at least) for their age. So the million-dollar question is: How are they not falling apart? And should we take a page from their menu?

We asked top doctors to weigh in, and spoiler alert: you are probably not wired like them.

Why Trump and Buffett’s soda habits don’t apply to you

“People like Warren Buffett and Donald Trump are outliers,” says Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Director of Minimal Access, GI & Bariatric Surgery at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. “Their bodies likely metabolise sugar and fats differently than the rest of us. Think of them as having internal damage-control systems that are unusually efficient.”

Dr Moushumi Suryavanshi, a senior molecular biologist at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, agrees, “They may carry rare genetic variants that help them process junk food without the typical fallout, like inflammation, fatty liver, or blood sugar spikes.”

So if you have ever justified your soda habit with "Buffett and Trump also do it" you might want to pause.

Genetics and metabolism: The invisible health armour Trump and Buffett probably have

According to Dr Suryavanshi, studies suggest fewer than 5 per cent of the population may carry such protective genes that allow them to metabolise high-sugar, high-fat diets with minimal harm.

These individuals have:

Faster sugar metabolism

Efficient fat clearance

Lower baseline inflammation

More stable insulin response

Buffett and Trump? Likely in that tiny 5 per cent. You? Probably not.

“Genes are the blueprint,” says Dr Suryavanshi, “but they’re not your destiny. Your lifestyle decides whether that blueprint builds a mansion, or a mess.”

The billionaire advantage: Routine, money, and low stress

Let’s not forget the other perks of being rich and powerful:

Top-tier medical access: These men get early diagnostics and intervention. You get a queue and a co-pay.

These men get early diagnostics and intervention. You get a queue and a co-pay. Low financial stress: Chronic stress spikes cortisol, which can mess with your weight, sugar levels, and heart. Buffett and Trump don’t worry about rent.

Chronic stress spikes cortisol, which can mess with your weight, sugar levels, and heart. Buffett and Trump don’t worry about rent. Routine and mental stimulation: Buffett reads 6 hours a day. Trump sticks to a tight routine and gets regular (albeit unconventional) exercise on the golf course.

All these factors help their bodies manage the junk food burden better than yours likely can.

What Trump and Warren Buffett actually get right in their lifestyle

Surprisingly, yes. Both men avoid alcohol and smoking, which are major accelerators of health decline. Trump walks the golf course. Buffett keeps his brain razor-sharp through daily reading.

“These habits act like sandbags against the flood of junk,” says Dr Saggu. “They slow down the damage, but don’t erase it.”

Why copying celebrity diets could backfire on you

For most of us, this diet is a health time bomb. Soda, fast food, and processed snacks:

Cause insulin resistance and diabetes

Raise bad cholesterol and blood pressure

Damage gut health

Lead to liver disease and cognitive decline

“You may feel fine in your 30s, but by your 50s, it’ll catch up,” warns Dr Suryavanshi. “This is a slow burn, not a flash fire.”

Can you still enjoy junk food in moderation?

Yes, but don’t treat junk food as a lifestyle. Dr Saggu recommends:

Moderation: One soda a week won’t kill you. Five a day? That’s another story.

One soda a week won’t kill you. Five a day? That’s another story. Balance: Pair treats with a fibre-rich, whole-food diet.

Pair treats with a fibre-rich, whole-food diet. Routine: Sleep well, move often, and stay mentally engaged.

Want a treat? Go for a fruit-sweetened dessert or an air-fried snack over deep-fried fare. And hydrate like it's your job.

How to begin reversing years of soda and junk food

Start small. Replace one soda with water. Add a veggie to every meal. Walk for 20 minutes. These micro-adjustments can rewire your metabolism and start healing the damage, if you stick with them.

You’re not Buffett or Trump—and that’s okay

“Using them to justify your choices is like saying, ‘He smokes and lived to 100, so I will too,’” says Dr Saggu. “It’s gambling with your health, and the odds are not in your favour.”