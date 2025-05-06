World Asthma Day 2025: Are you using your inhaler right? Find out

If you’re living with asthma , chances are you own an inhaler, but are you actually using it the right way? It might sound simple, but doctors say that improper technique is one of the biggest reasons why asthma remains poorly controlled, even among patients on the right meds.

“Using an inhaler correctly is absolutely essential to ensure the medicine reaches the lungs effectively,” says Dr Arjun Khanna, Senior Consultant & Head, Pulmonology Department, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. “Incorrect technique is a common but overlooked barrier to good asthma control.”

Correct steps to use metered dose inhalers (MDIs)

Step 1: Shake the inhaler vigorously for at least 5 seconds before each use.

Step 2: Remove the cap and check the mouthpiece to ensure it’s clean and dust-free.

Step 3: Exhale completely to empty your lungs before inhaling the medication.

Step 4: Hold the inhaler upright, place it in your mouth, and seal your lips around it. Use a spacer if advised.

Also Read

Step 5: Press and inhale slowly—as you begin to inhale deeply, press the canister to release the medication. Continue to inhale slowly and steadily.

Step 6: Hold your breath for about 10 seconds to allow the medicine to settle in your lungs.

Step 7: Exhale gently through your nose.

Step 8: If another puff is prescribed, wait 30 seconds and repeat.

ALSO READ: World Asthma Day 2025: India turns to smart tools to tackle high mortality Step 9: Rinse your mouth, especially if you are using steroid inhalers.

Correct steps to use dry powder inhalers (DPIs)

Step 1: Insert and puncture the capsule, as per the device’s instructions.

Step 2: Exhale fully but do not breathe into the device.

Step 3: Inhale forcefully and deeply through the mouthpiece.

Step 4: Hold your breath for about 10 seconds.

Step 5: Rinse your mouth to prevent irritation or infection.

Common inhaler mistakes that reduce medicine effectiveness

According to Dr Khanna, not shaking the MDI before use is a common mistake that people living with asthma make. Here are some other errors he warns against:

Pressing the canister too early or too late

Breathing too fast or too shallow

Not holding your breath long enough

Skipping doses when you feel better

Forgetting to clean the inhaler or spacer

ALSO READ: Cipla launches CipAir mobile app for first-line asthma screening in India “Every pulmonology visit should ideally include a demo or review of inhaler technique,” Dr Khanna insists.

Doctors say inhaler training is crucial for better asthma control

Dr Gyanendra Agrawal, Director of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, adds, “God didn’t teach us how to use inhalers—it has to be taught!”

His golden rule? “Keep it simple and stick to the basics: shake, exhale, inhale, hold, and rinse.”