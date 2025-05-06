World Asthma Day 2025: Are you using your inhaler right? Find out

If you’re living with asthma, chances are you own an inhaler, but are you actually using it the right way? It might sound simple, but doctors say that improper technique is one of the biggest reasons why asthma remains poorly controlled, even among patients on the right meds.
“Using an inhaler correctly is absolutely essential to ensure the medicine reaches the lungs effectively,” says Dr Arjun Khanna, Senior Consultant & Head, Pulmonology Department, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. “Incorrect technique is a common but overlooked barrier to good asthma control.”
Correct steps to use metered dose inhalers (MDIs)
Step 1: Shake the inhaler vigorously for at least 5 seconds before each use.
Step 2: Remove the cap and check the mouthpiece to ensure it’s clean and dust-free.
Step 3: Exhale completely to empty your lungs before inhaling the medication.
Step 4: Hold the inhaler upright, place it in your mouth, and seal your lips around it. Use a spacer if advised.
Doctors say inhaler training is crucial for better asthma control
Dr Gyanendra Agrawal, Director of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, adds, “God didn’t teach us how to use inhalers—it has to be taught!”
His golden rule? “Keep it simple and stick to the basics: shake, exhale, inhale, hold, and rinse.”
So this World Asthma Day, before you upgrade your meds or blame pollution for your symptoms, check if your inhaler technique could use a tune-up. Your lungs will thank you.