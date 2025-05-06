Home / Health / World Asthma Day 2025: Are you using your inhaler right? Find out

World Asthma Day 2025: Are you using your inhaler right? Find out

On World Asthma Day, doctors remind us that even the best medicine fails if the inhaler isn't used correctly. Here's a doctor-backed guide to get it right

Asthma, lungs, respiratory issue, inhalers
So this World Asthma Day, before you upgrade your meds or blame pollution for your symptoms, check if your inhaler technique could use a tune-up. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
If you’re living with asthma, chances are you own an inhaler, but are you actually using it the right way? It might sound simple, but doctors say that improper technique is one of the biggest reasons why asthma remains poorly controlled, even among patients on the right meds.
 
“Using an inhaler correctly is absolutely essential to ensure the medicine reaches the lungs effectively,” says Dr Arjun Khanna, Senior Consultant & Head, Pulmonology Department, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. “Incorrect technique is a common but overlooked barrier to good asthma control.”

Correct steps to use metered dose inhalers (MDIs)

Step 1: Shake the inhaler vigorously for at least 5 seconds before each use.
Step 2: Remove the cap and check the mouthpiece to ensure it’s clean and dust-free.
Step 3: Exhale completely to empty your lungs before inhaling the medication.
Step 4: Hold the inhaler upright, place it in your mouth, and seal your lips around it. Use a spacer if advised.

Step 5: Press and inhale slowly—as you begin to inhale deeply, press the canister to release the medication. Continue to inhale slowly and steadily.
Step 6: Hold your breath for about 10 seconds to allow the medicine to settle in your lungs.
Step 7: Exhale gently through your nose.
Step 8: If another puff is prescribed, wait 30 seconds and repeat.
Step 9: Rinse your mouth, especially if you are using steroid inhalers. 

Correct steps to use dry powder inhalers (DPIs)

Step 1: Insert and puncture the capsule, as per the device’s instructions.
Step 2: Exhale fully but do not breathe into the device.
Step 3: Inhale forcefully and deeply through the mouthpiece.
Step 4: Hold your breath for about 10 seconds.
Step 5: Rinse your mouth to prevent irritation or infection.
Common inhaler mistakes that reduce medicine effectiveness
 
According to Dr Khanna, not shaking the MDI before use is a common mistake that people living with asthma make. Here are some other errors he warns against:
  • Pressing the canister too early or too late
  • Breathing too fast or too shallow
  • Not holding your breath long enough
  • Skipping doses when you feel better
  • Forgetting to clean the inhaler or spacer
“Every pulmonology visit should ideally include a demo or review of inhaler technique,” Dr Khanna insists. 

Doctors say inhaler training is crucial for better asthma control

Dr Gyanendra Agrawal, Director of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, adds, “God didn’t teach us how to use inhalers—it has to be taught!”
 
His golden rule? “Keep it simple and stick to the basics: shake, exhale, inhale, hold, and rinse.”
 
So this World Asthma Day, before you upgrade your meds or blame pollution for your symptoms, check if your inhaler technique could use a tune-up. Your lungs will thank you.  For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS
First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

