Who gets to be called 'Dr' in India? New rules spark major confusion

The prefix ‘Dr’ carries immense weight in India, signalling professional expertise and trust. But who exactly is entitled to use it? Recent confusion over physiotherapists’ right to the title has sparked debate, policy reversals, and protests.

On September 9, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a directive stating that physiotherapists cannot use the ‘Dr’ prefix, as they are not medical doctors. This followed lobbying by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) , which argues that the title should be reserved for practitioners of modern medicine and AYUSH systems.

But the very next day, the DGHS withdrew its letter, saying the matter needed further review. This rapid reversal has reignited a long-standing debate.

What does current law say about physiotherapists using ‘Dr’? A 2021 landmark law, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, gave physiotherapists autonomous status as primary care providers. It also authorised them to use “Dr” as a prefix and “PT” as a suffix. The DGHS notice had contradicted this. In response, the physiotherapy community protested, citing global norms and years of medical training. They argue the title reflects their professional identity — not an attempt to impersonate medical doctors. Dr Sourav Kumar Mondal (PT), consultant physiotherapist at Kolkata Medical Centre and Hospital, noted:

“For patients, clarity matters most. Using ‘Dr (Name), PT’ ensures people know they’re being treated by a physiotherapist. For professionals, this is about dignity and rightful identity.” Timeline of physiotherapy recognition in India Pre-1947: Physiotherapy introduced in military hospitals

Physiotherapy introduced in military hospitals 1950s–70s: Civilian schools established in Mumbai and Delhi

Civilian schools established in Mumbai and Delhi 1980s–90s: BPT and MPT degrees expand across India

BPT and MPT degrees expand across India 2000s–10s: Push for regulatory council; multiple draft bills

Push for regulatory council; multiple draft bills 2021: NCAHP Act passed — physiotherapists granted ‘Dr’ usage

NCAHP Act passed — physiotherapists granted ‘Dr’ usage 2024: Public notice reaffirms their autonomy

Public notice reaffirms their autonomy 2025: DGHS order causes confusion; later withdrawn Who can legally use ‘Dr’ in India? Allowed under current laws and guidelines:

Modern medicine doctors (MBBS, MD, MS, DNB) — Registered under NMC

(MBBS, MD, MS, DNB) — Registered under NMC AYUSH practitioners (Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Yoga & Naturopathy)

(Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Yoga & Naturopathy) Dentists (BDS, MDS) — Recognised under Dentists Act

(BDS, MDS) — Recognised under Dentists Act Veterinary doctors (BVSc, MVSc)

(BVSc, MVSc) Psychiatrists — Must hold an MBBS + MD/DNB Psychiatry

— Must hold an MBBS + MD/DNB Psychiatry PhD holders — Academic use only, e.g., “Dr ABC, PhD (Economics)” Who cannot legally use ‘Dr’ in India? Not allowed to use ‘Dr’ (unless holding a PhD used academically): Clinical psychologists, counsellors — Not authorised to prescribe medicine

— Not authorised to prescribe medicine Dieticians, nutritionists — Can use RD or Nutritionist, but not ‘Dr’

— Can use RD or Nutritionist, but not ‘Dr’ Fitness coaches, wellness trainers — Not medically regulated

— Not medically regulated Nurses, lab technicians — Classified as allied health, not medical doctors Why does the misuse of ‘Dr’ matter? Misusing the ‘Dr’ title can mislead patients into assuming someone is a qualified medical doctor, which carries legal and safety implications. The Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916, prohibits unauthorised use of medical titles and prescribes penalties for violations.