Who gets to be called 'Dr' in India? New rules spark major confusion

What does current law say about physiotherapists using ‘Dr’?
Timeline of physiotherapy recognition in India
- Pre-1947: Physiotherapy introduced in military hospitals
- 1950s–70s: Civilian schools established in Mumbai and Delhi
- 1980s–90s: BPT and MPT degrees expand across India
- 2000s–10s: Push for regulatory council; multiple draft bills
- 2021: NCAHP Act passed — physiotherapists granted ‘Dr’ usage
- 2024: Public notice reaffirms their autonomy
- 2025: DGHS order causes confusion; later withdrawn
Who can legally use ‘Dr’ in India?
- Modern medicine doctors (MBBS, MD, MS, DNB) — Registered under NMC
- AYUSH practitioners (Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Yoga & Naturopathy)
- Dentists (BDS, MDS) — Recognised under Dentists Act
- Veterinary doctors (BVSc, MVSc)
- Psychiatrists — Must hold an MBBS + MD/DNB Psychiatry
- PhD holders — Academic use only, e.g., “Dr ABC, PhD (Economics)”
Who cannot legally use ‘Dr’ in India?
- Clinical psychologists, counsellors — Not authorised to prescribe medicine
- Dieticians, nutritionists — Can use RD or Nutritionist, but not ‘Dr’
- Fitness coaches, wellness trainers — Not medically regulated
- Nurses, lab technicians — Classified as allied health, not medical doctors
Why does the misuse of ‘Dr’ matter?
