Think of how often sugar sneaks into your day: a biscuit with tea, juice at breakfast, or a soft drink with dinner. While these small indulgences may seem harmless, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that sugar isn’t just tipping the scales, it is also affecting our smiles.

With dental caries affecting roughly 2.5 billion people globally, the agency recommends limiting the intake of ‘free sugars’ - those added to foods, drinks, honey and syrups, to cut down the risk of tooth decay at every stage of life.

The sugar-cavity connection

Dental caries, or tooth decay , develops when plaque forms on the teeth and turns free sugar into acids that slowly damage the tooth.

Free sugars are sugars added to foods and drinks by manufacturers, cooks or consumers, as well as those naturally found in honey, syrups, fruit juices and fruit juice concentrates. A high intake of these sugars, along with irregular brushing with fluoride toothpaste increases the risk of tooth decay. Other factors driving tooth decay Dental caries is more common among people with limited access to clean water, sanitation, dental care and hygiene. It disproportionately affects low-income groups, people with disabilities, the elderly in care, refugees, prisoners, those in remote areas and other marginalised communities. A shortage of oral health professionals and poor coordination with other healthcare workers leaves people struggling to access basic dental services. High costs often make treatment unaffordable, pushing people to ignore dental health.

Moreover, the marketing and sale of foods and drinks high in sugar continue to fuel oral health problems, making dental caries a widespread global challenge. Why should you pay attention? Dental caries affect all age groups, with over 2 billion adults having cavities in their permanent teeth and 510 million children suffering with decayed primary teeth. Severe dental caries can lead to tooth loss and impair quality of life with - Physical symptoms such pain, discomfort or chronic systemic infection

Functional limitations such as challenges in eating, speaking, breathing or sleeping

Detrimental impacts on emotional, mental and social well-being In 2019, countries with WHO spent around $387 billion on oral diseases, making up for 4.8 per cent of global direct health expenditures. On top of this, lost productivity from dental problems cost the world another $323 billion, showing how tooth decay and other oral issues create a significant economic burden.

What’s WHO’s advice? To keep tooth decay at bay, WHO sets out clear and simple guidelines: Limit the intake of free sugars to less than 10 per cent of total energy intake, ideally to less than 5 per cent

Babies and toddlers under two years of age should not be given sugar-sweetened beverages

Nutrition labels on the front of food packs, or other clear labels, should show the sugar content. All pre-packaged foods should be required to declare how much sugar they contain.

Public food procurement and service policies to reduce the offer of foods and beverages high in sugars

Policies to protect children from the harmful impact of food marketing, including for foods and beverages high in sugars

Taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and on foods high in sugars How to protect your teeth The good part is that dental caries are preventable. Cutting down on sugar along with good oral health practices can help prevent tooth decay -