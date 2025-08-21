The sugar-cavity connection
Other factors driving tooth decay
Why should you pay attention?
- Physical symptoms such pain, discomfort or chronic systemic infection
- Functional limitations such as challenges in eating, speaking, breathing or sleeping
- Detrimental impacts on emotional, mental and social well-being
What’s WHO’s advice?
- Limit the intake of free sugars to less than 10 per cent of total energy intake, ideally to less than 5 per cent
- Babies and toddlers under two years of age should not be given sugar-sweetened beverages
- Nutrition labels on the front of food packs, or other clear labels, should show the sugar content. All pre-packaged foods should be required to declare how much sugar they contain.
- Public food procurement and service policies to reduce the offer of foods and beverages high in sugars
- Policies to protect children from the harmful impact of food marketing, including for foods and beverages high in sugars
- Taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and on foods high in sugars
How to protect your teeth
- Brush teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste
- Skip sugary drinks and snacks
- Opt for water, fresh fruit, or balanced snacks
- Go for regular dental check-ups
