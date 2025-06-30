Why some people get motion sickness and how to prevent it effectively

Have you ever felt queasy while reading in a moving car or dizzy after a roller coaster ride? That feeling is motion sickness—very common and can hit anyone. But why does it happen? Why are some people more vulnerable than others? And what helps? We spoke to Dr Vandana Boobna, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, to understand.

What is motion sickness and how does it occur?

Motion sickness, also known as kinetosis, happens when your body’s sensory systems, especially the eyes and the inner ear, send mixed signals to your brain.

“For example, when you are sitting still in a moving vehicle, your inner ear senses motion, but your eyes, focused inside the car, may not. If we are continuously focusing straight and the inner ear is not giving the same signal, then there will be conflicting signals going to the brain, and because of this, generally the motion sickness, dizziness, and nausea, these things occur,” said Dr Boobna.

Motion sickness can also occur while playing virtual reality or video games because the brain thinks the body is moving when it’s actually not, she explained. Why are some people more prone to motion sickness? According to Dr Boobna, some people naturally have a more sensitive vestibular system (the inner ear’s balance centre), making them more prone to motion sickness. Genetics can also play a role, although individual sensitivity is often more important. Children are particularly vulnerable because their balance system is still developing. Thankfully, many outgrow it as they get older, but some may continue to experience it throughout life.

Does motion sickness feel different on land, sea, or air? Motion sickness can vary depending on the environment. On land, the motion is mostly linear, like a forward-moving car or a bus. At sea or in the air, movements can be more turbulent, with rotational and vertical shifts, making the brain’s balancing act even harder. This is why some people may feel fine in cars but experience intense nausea on boats or planes. What are common triggers for motion sickness? Motion sickness can be triggered by: Travelling in cars, buses, boats, or aeroplanes

Amusement park rides, especially high-speed ones

Virtual reality games or simulators

Reading or focusing on a phone or book in a moving vehicle

Focusing on a fixed object while the body is in motion often worsens symptoms What symptoms should you look out for? The typical signs of motion sickness include: