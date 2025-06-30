Home / Health / Why some people get motion sickness and how to prevent it effectively

Why some people get motion sickness and how to prevent it effectively

Expert explains what causes motion sickness, why some people are more prone to it, and what actually works to prevent or manage it across travel modes

motion sickness
Motion sickness results in symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and vomiting, and can be triggered by various forms of transportation or even virtual reality. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Have you ever felt queasy while reading in a moving car or dizzy after a roller coaster ride? That feeling is motion sickness—very common and can hit anyone. But why does it happen? Why are some people more vulnerable than others? And what helps? We spoke to Dr Vandana Boobna, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, to understand.

What is motion sickness and how does it occur?

Motion sickness, also known as kinetosis, happens when your body’s sensory systems, especially the eyes and the inner ear, send mixed signals to your brain.
 
“For example, when you are sitting still in a moving vehicle, your inner ear senses motion, but your eyes, focused inside the car, may not. If we are continuously focusing straight and the inner ear is not giving the same signal, then there will be conflicting signals going to the brain, and because of this, generally the motion sickness, dizziness, and nausea, these things occur,” said Dr Boobna.
 
Motion sickness can also occur while playing virtual reality or video games because the brain thinks the body is moving when it’s actually not, she explained.

Why are some people more prone to motion sickness?

According to Dr Boobna, some people naturally have a more sensitive vestibular system (the inner ear’s balance centre), making them more prone to motion sickness. Genetics can also play a role, although individual sensitivity is often more important.
 
Children are particularly vulnerable because their balance system is still developing. Thankfully, many outgrow it as they get older, but some may continue to experience it throughout life.

Does motion sickness feel different on land, sea, or air?

Motion sickness can vary depending on the environment. On land, the motion is mostly linear, like a forward-moving car or a bus. At sea or in the air, movements can be more turbulent, with rotational and vertical shifts, making the brain’s balancing act even harder. This is why some people may feel fine in cars but experience intense nausea on boats or planes.

What are common triggers for motion sickness?

Motion sickness can be triggered by:
  • Travelling in cars, buses, boats, or aeroplanes
  • Amusement park rides, especially high-speed ones
  • Virtual reality games or simulators
  • Reading or focusing on a phone or book in a moving vehicle
  • Focusing on a fixed object while the body is in motion often worsens symptoms

What symptoms should you look out for?

The typical signs of motion sickness include:
  • Nausea
  • Dizziness
  • Sweating
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Vomiting

What are the best ways to prevent or manage motion sickness?

According to Dr Boobna, here’s what actually works:
  • Avoid reading or using your phone while moving
  • Keep fresh air flowing—open windows or use air vents
  • Minimise head movements
  • Sit in stable positions. Front seats in cars and seats over the wing in aeroplanes reduce conflicting signals to the brain
  • Over-the-counter medicines like Dimenhydrinate and Meclizine can help prevent motion sickness if taken at least an hour before travel. “These drugs can cause drowsiness, dry mouth, and sometimes blurred vision, but sleeping through the journey after taking the medicine is often the best strategy,” the doctor said.
  • Some people find relief using ginger, ginger lozenges, or continuous swallowing techniques. Acupressure bands worn on the wrist may help some, but Dr Boobna said they should not be solely relied upon.
Combining multiple prevention strategies—like correct seating, focusing on the horizon, fresh air, and possibly medication—provides the best protection.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Genomic testing sees sharp uptake in India, now growing beyond metros

Speak up at work: What to do when you're feeling ignored and invisible

Does your job involve meeting people? It may raise diabetes risk: Study

Anti-obesity mkt heats up as Mounjaro's Kwikpen version gets India approval

India approves Eli Lilly's Mounjaro pen for diabetes, weight control

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsHealth MinistryHealthcare in IndiaMax hospitalMax Hospital Shalimar Bagh caseair travelTravel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story