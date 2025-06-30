Why some people get motion sickness and how to prevent it effectively

What is motion sickness and how does it occur?
Why are some people more prone to motion sickness?
Does motion sickness feel different on land, sea, or air?
What are common triggers for motion sickness?
- Travelling in cars, buses, boats, or aeroplanes
- Amusement park rides, especially high-speed ones
- Virtual reality games or simulators
- Reading or focusing on a phone or book in a moving vehicle
- Focusing on a fixed object while the body is in motion often worsens symptoms
What symptoms should you look out for?
- Nausea
- Dizziness
- Sweating
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Vomiting
What are the best ways to prevent or manage motion sickness?
- Avoid reading or using your phone while moving
- Keep fresh air flowing—open windows or use air vents
- Minimise head movements
- Sit in stable positions. Front seats in cars and seats over the wing in aeroplanes reduce conflicting signals to the brain
- Over-the-counter medicines like Dimenhydrinate and Meclizine can help prevent motion sickness if taken at least an hour before travel. “These drugs can cause drowsiness, dry mouth, and sometimes blurred vision, but sleeping through the journey after taking the medicine is often the best strategy,” the doctor said.
- Some people find relief using ginger, ginger lozenges, or continuous swallowing techniques. Acupressure bands worn on the wrist may help some, but Dr Boobna said they should not be solely relied upon.
