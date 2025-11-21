Keeping eyes safe in high pollution: Simple habits that protect vision

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
When air quality dips each winter, most people worry about their lungs, but the eyes often suffer first. Irritation, dryness and sudden blurriness are now common complaints during India’s peak smog season. Tiny airborne particles can cling to the eye’s surface, triggering discomfort that can easily escalate if left unchecked. “Amid surging pollution levels in Indian cities, people are now facing multiple health challenges, including vision problems,” says Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director, Jagat Pharma and Dr Basu Eye Care Centre.
How pollution affects the eyes
Prolonged exposure to polluted air can irritate and inflame the eyes within hours. “Pollutants can cause a gritty or burning sensation, as well as intense itching and redness,” says Dr Vikas Aili. D, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital. He adds that pollution often strips the protective tear film, leading to dryness or excessive watering.
In the long term, constant exposure may trigger chronic dry eye syndrome, repeated conjunctivitis episodes and increased risk of cataracts, adds Dr Basu. Some pollutants can cause changes in corneal cells, potentially affecting vision, while particles settling on the lash line may lead to blepharitis, a chronic inflammation of the eyelids that causes itching, burning, redness, swelling and crusting along the margins.
Children, older adults and people with allergies tend to react more strongly to pollution. Their symptoms can escalate quickly, making preventive steps crucial.
For children, allergen control at home and consistent hygiene help reduce flare-ups.
Older adults may face complications due to other health conditions and medications, so regular check-ups are vital.
Those with known allergies should avoid triggers, monitor pollen counts and keep prescribed emergency medication handy, suggests Dr Aili.
Extra care for contact lens users
On high AQI days, switching to glasses is the safest option because lenses can trap pollutants against the eye. Wraparound sunglasses or protective goggles act as an additional barrier. If lenses must be worn, meticulous cleaning, preservative-free lubricating drops and excellent hygiene are essential. Daily disposable lenses are a safer alternative, while limiting outdoor exposure helps reduce irritation.
Daily habits for smog-heavy days
Good hygiene remains your strongest defence. Dr Aili notes, “The most effective preventive steps for eye health combine proper eyewear, diligent hygiene habits, and a healthy lifestyle, with regular comprehensive eye exams.” Other essential habits include:
Washing hands before touching your eyes or lenses
Avoiding rubbing the eyes
Proper contact lens care, never using tap water and removing lenses before sleeping or swimming
Check local AQI levels and avoid stepping out during peak pollution hours.
Wear close-fitting sunglasses or protective goggles when outdoors.
After returning indoors, wash your face and gently rinse your eyes to remove pollutants.
Use over-the-counter, preservative-free eye drops to ease dryness and flush out irritants.
Apply a cold compress over closed eyelids to soothe inflammation or burning.
Clean your eyelids and lashes with a mild cleanser or lukewarm water to prevent buildup.
Improve indoor air quality using air purifiers and keep windows closed on high-AQI days.
Stay well-hydrated and maintain an eye-friendly diet rich in antioxidants and omega-3s.
Limit screen time and follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce digital eye strain - every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
Consume foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, and E, such as green leafy vegetables, carrots, spinach, fish, almonds, and citrus fruits.