Keeping eyes safe in high pollution: Simple habits that protect vision

When air quality dips each winter, most people worry about their lungs, but the eyes often suffer first. Irritation, dryness and sudden blurriness are now common complaints during India’s peak smog season. Tiny airborne particles can cling to the eye’s surface, triggering discomfort that can easily escalate if left unchecked. “Amid surging pollution levels in Indian cities, people are now facing multiple health challenges, including vision problems,” says Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director, Jagat Pharma and Dr Basu Eye Care Centre.

How pollution affects the eyes

Prolonged exposure to polluted air can irritate and inflame the eyes within hours. “Pollutants can cause a gritty or burning sensation, as well as intense itching and redness,” says Dr Vikas Aili. D, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital. He adds that pollution often strips the protective tear film, leading to dryness or excessive watering.

ALSO READ: Can jaggery really protect the lungs from pollution, or is it just a myth? In the long term, constant exposure may trigger chronic dry eye syndrome, repeated conjunctivitis episodes and increased risk of cataracts, adds Dr Basu. Some pollutants can cause changes in corneal cells, potentially affecting vision, while particles settling on the lash line may lead to blepharitis, a chronic inflammation of the eyelids that causes itching, burning, redness, swelling and crusting along the margins. Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore Doctors advise seeking medical care if discomfort persists for more than 48 hours. Severe eye pain, intense redness, swollen eyelids, thick discharge or sudden changes in vision are red flags.

Symptoms like photophobia (abnormal sensitivity to light that causes discomfort or pain) combined with headache, nausea or vomiting may indicate serious conditions and require urgent attention. ALSO READ: Is air pollution just a winter issue? These myths put your health at risk If it feels like something is stuck in the eye and won't flush out, it should not be ignored. Who needs added protection? Children, older adults and people with allergies tend to react more strongly to pollution. Their symptoms can escalate quickly, making preventive steps crucial. For children, allergen control at home and consistent hygiene help reduce flare-ups.

Older adults may face complications due to other health conditions and medications, so regular check-ups are vital. Those with known allergies should avoid triggers, monitor pollen counts and keep prescribed emergency medication handy, suggests Dr Aili. Extra care for contact lens users On high AQI days, switching to glasses is the safest option because lenses can trap pollutants against the eye. Wraparound sunglasses or protective goggles act as an additional barrier. If lenses must be worn, meticulous cleaning, preservative-free lubricating drops and excellent hygiene are essential. Daily disposable lenses are a safer alternative, while limiting outdoor exposure helps reduce irritation.

Daily habits for smog-heavy days Good hygiene remains your strongest defence. Dr Aili notes, “The most effective preventive steps for eye health combine proper eyewear, diligent hygiene habits, and a healthy lifestyle, with regular comprehensive eye exams.” Other essential habits include: Washing hands before touching your eyes or lenses

Avoiding rubbing the eyes

Proper contact lens care, never using tap water and removing lenses before sleeping or swimming

Check local AQI levels and avoid stepping out during peak pollution hours.

Wear close-fitting sunglasses or protective goggles when outdoors.

After returning indoors, wash your face and gently rinse your eyes to remove pollutants.

Use over-the-counter, preservative-free eye drops to ease dryness and flush out irritants.

Apply a cold compress over closed eyelids to soothe inflammation or burning.

Clean your eyelids and lashes with a mild cleanser or lukewarm water to prevent buildup.

Improve indoor air quality using air purifiers and keep windows closed on high-AQI days.

Stay well-hydrated and maintain an eye-friendly diet rich in antioxidants and omega-3s.

Limit screen time and follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce digital eye strain - every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Consume foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, and E, such as green leafy vegetables, carrots, spinach, fish, almonds, and citrus fruits. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS