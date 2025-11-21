Osteoporosis in Men: How declining testosterone fuels fragile bones

Testosterone’s role in bone health
- Testosterone converts into estradiol (a form of oestrogen hormone), activating oestrogen receptors in bones that slow deterioration.
- It is closely linked with vitamin D, which regulates calcium absorption and bone metabolism.
- Studies show a strong association between vitamin D levels and free testosterone, even after adjusting for age and body weight.
Who is most at risk, and when changes begin
- Bone changes typically start in the mid-40s, as testosterone gradually declines.
- The impact becomes more pronounced after 50.
- Those with hypogonadism
- Long-term steroid users
- Men with chronic illnesses like kidney diseases, diabetes
- Heavy smokers or alcohol users
- Those with a family history of osteoporosis
Subtle signs men should not ignore
- Gradual height loss
- Back discomfort or stiffness
- Reduced physical strength
- General decline in stamina or resilience
Screening and treatment
- Serum testosterone test (₹ 500 to ₹ 1,500)
- DXA scan for bone mineral density (₹ 1,800 to ₹ 8,500)
- Vitamin D and calcium assessment (₹ 800 to ₹ 1,500)
- Getting enough calcium and vitamin D to support bone formation and strengthen mineral density.
- Staying active with weight-bearing and resistance exercises, which help stimulate bone growth and maintain muscle mass.
- Cutting down on smoking and alcohol, both of which accelerate hormonal decline and worsen bone loss.
- Taking prescribed osteoporosis medications such as bisphosphonates or denosumab when recommended, especially for men at high fracture risk.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app