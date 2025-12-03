Air pollution 101: 13 key terms to help you protect your family's health

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

As air quality worsens across many Indian cities, terms like PM2.5, AQI and VOCs are no longer points of discussion among scientists or environmentalists. They now feature in school advisories, WhatsApp groups and even conversations at home. Understanding these basic pollution-related terms can help you make sense of the air quality in your city, interpret health risks more accurately, and take timely precautions for yourself and your family.

Here are 13 essential terms, explained simply, that everyone should know.

1. PM2.5 - Fine Particulate Matter 2.5 micrometres

These are extremely small particles, 30 times thinner than a human hair , that can travel deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. Long-term exposure is linked to asthma, heart disease, stroke and premature mortality.

2. PM10 - Particulate Matter 10 micrometres These coarser particles include dust, mould and pollen. They irritate the nose, throat and airways, often triggering allergies, coughing and breathing discomfort, especially in children and older adults. 3. AQI - Air Quality Index The AQI is a scale that rates daily air quality from ‘good’ to ‘severe’. It helps the public understand how polluted the air is and what level of health precautions, such as masks or staying indoors, may be necessary. 4. O₃ - Ground-Level Ozone Unlike the protective ozone layer high in the atmosphere, ground-level ozone forms when pollutants react with sunlight. It can cause chest tightness, wheezing and aggravate asthma, even in otherwise healthy individuals.

5. NO₂ - Nitrogen Dioxide Produced largely by vehicle exhaust and industrial activity, NO₂ inflames airways and reduces lung function. High exposure increases the risk of respiratory infections and chronic lung diseases. 6. SO₂ - Sulphur Dioxide A pungent gas released from burning coal and industrial processes. It can trigger asthma attacks, cause coughing and throat irritation, and is particularly harmful for those with existing lung problems. 7. VOCs - Volatile Organic Compounds These chemicals are emitted from paints, cleaning agents, fuels and industrial processes. Short-term exposure can cause headaches, nausea and dizziness, while long-term exposure has been linked to liver, kidney and nervous system damage.

8. Indoor Air Pollution This includes smoke from cooking, mould, dust mites, pet dander and chemicals from household products. Indoor air can sometimes be more polluted than outdoor air, increasing the risk of asthma, allergies and chronic respiratory issues. 9. Smog A combination of smoke and fog, smog is a toxic mixture of pollutants, typically PM, ozone and nitrogen oxides. It reduces visibility and spikes respiratory illnesses. It is most severe during winter months when pollutants get trapped close to the ground. 10. Black Carbon A major component of soot generated by diesel vehicles, biomass burning and open fires. It not only contributes to global warming but also increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and lung cancer.

11. Bioaerosols These are tiny airborne biological particles such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and pollen. They can worsen allergies, spread infections and affect those with weakened immune systems. 12. Neuroinflammation Long-term exposure to polluted air is now being linked to inflammation in the brain , contributing to developmental delays in children, cognitive decline and mental health challenges. 13. Endocrine Disruptors This report is for informational pur oses only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Pollution-related chemicals such as certain pesticides, plastics and industrial compounds can interfere with hormonal systems. They may affect metabolism, fertility, growth and child development.