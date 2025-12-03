Why disabled people face higher chronic illness risks and miss early care

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

People living with disabilities already navigate daily barriers, from inaccessible buildings to limited social participation. But when disability intersects with chronic illness, the challenges multiply, exposing deep cracks in our health systems.

Doctors say that people with physical, sensory or intellectual disabilities are significantly more likely to develop conditions such as diabetes , hypertension and infections, yet they remain the least likely to receive early diagnosis or consistent care.

As the world marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025, experts say the rising burden of chronic disease among disabled people demands urgent attention, not just medically, but socially.

Why does disability raise the risk of chronic illness? Dr Hetashvi Gondaliya, Diabetes & Endocrinology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, notes, “As per WHO, 1.3 million people worldwide are facing significant disability.” She and other clinicians point out that this population also faces a disproportionately higher baseline risk of diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, driven by a mix of medical, social and environmental barriers. Doctors outline several overlapping reasons: Limited mobility reduces opportunities for regular physical activity

Higher rates of obesity, insulin resistance and cardiovascular strain

Poverty, food insecurity, unemployment make healthy choices harder

Poor access to preventive screenings and timely treatment

Environmental and communication barriers that delay care Dr Swapnil Khadke, HOD & Consultant, Critical Care, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, notes that reduced physical activity and restricted access to healthy food or medicines “raise the risk of insulin resistance and cardiovascular diseases,” particularly for those who face long-term social exclusion or depend on caregivers.

Dr Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, adds that daily stress, inaccessible environments and gaps in treatment “lead to higher rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and complications which might have been avoided otherwise.” What barriers block screening and early diagnosis? Experts say the most persistent challenges occur before treatment even begins. Key barriers include: Inaccessible clinics, narrow doors and steep steps

Diagnostic equipment not adapted for wheelchair users or people with mobility limitations

Lack of affordable, accessible transport

Communication gaps due to missing interpreters or easy-read materials

Undertrained clinicians unfamiliar with disability needs

Appointment systems unsuited to patients who need more time or support Dr Gondaliya points to communication gaps as a major driver of delayed diagnosis, “Lack of sign-language interpreters, easy-to-read materials, or trained staff leads to delays in reaching care.” Dr Srivastava adds that long waiting times, hurried consultations and limited insurance coverage push people into late-stage illness.

Where do health systems fall short for persons with disabilities? A major gap highlighted by all three doctors is the fragmentation of care, where disability services, rehabilitation and chronic-disease management often function separately, leaving patients to navigate multiple systems on their own. Common gaps include: Preventive services rarely reaching persons with disabilities

Little to no disability-disaggregated data

Missed follow-ups due to weak coordination

Inaccessible diagnostic tools or infrastructure

Clinicians not trained in disability-competent care Dr Khadke notes that without integrated pathways, “patients often receive incomplete or inaccurate diagnoses,” while Dr Srivastava highlights the absence of system-wide planning for disability-inclusive care.

How do delays and inaccessible care worsen outcomes? The consequences of delayed or inconsistent care can be lifelong. Delayed diagnosis of diabetes or hypertension can lead to: Stroke and cardiovascular complications

Kidney disease

Vision loss and neuropathy

Frequent hospital admissions

Worsening of existing disabilities

Increased dependence on caregivers and reduced independence Dr Gondaliya warns that unmanaged blood sugar or blood pressure “for months or years increases risks of serious complications,” which, in turn, intensify social, financial and emotional strain. What should disability-inclusive healthcare include? Experts say the solutions are well known; what’s needed is implementation. Promising approaches include:

Integrated disability clinics

Universally designed health facilities and upgraded equipment

Mandatory disability-sensitivity training for healthcare providers

Co-locating screening for diabetes and hypertension with rehabilitation visits

Mobile screening units, home-based monitoring and telehealth

Accessible appointment systems and community health workers trained in disability care

Insurance and policy reforms covering assistive devices and long-term care Dr Gondaliya stresses the importance of involving persons with disabilities in designing programmes so they genuinely meet community needs. Dr Srivastava notes that flexible systems and better coordination “can realistically strengthen early detection and long-term outcomes.” For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025, the global theme, “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” is a reminder that chronic illness and disability must be addressed together. Building inclusive health systems is not just a medical priority, but also a social responsibility.