Why disabled people face higher chronic illness risks and miss early care

Why does disability raise the risk of chronic illness?
- Limited mobility reduces opportunities for regular physical activity
- Higher rates of obesity, insulin resistance and cardiovascular strain
- Poverty, food insecurity, unemployment make healthy choices harder
- Poor access to preventive screenings and timely treatment
- Environmental and communication barriers that delay care
What barriers block screening and early diagnosis?
- Inaccessible clinics, narrow doors and steep steps
- Diagnostic equipment not adapted for wheelchair users or people with mobility limitations
- Lack of affordable, accessible transport
- Communication gaps due to missing interpreters or easy-read materials
- Undertrained clinicians unfamiliar with disability needs
- Appointment systems unsuited to patients who need more time or support
Where do health systems fall short for persons with disabilities?
- Preventive services rarely reaching persons with disabilities
- Little to no disability-disaggregated data
- Missed follow-ups due to weak coordination
- Inaccessible diagnostic tools or infrastructure
- Clinicians not trained in disability-competent care
How do delays and inaccessible care worsen outcomes?
- Stroke and cardiovascular complications
- Kidney disease
- Vision loss and neuropathy
- Frequent hospital admissions
- Worsening of existing disabilities
- Increased dependence on caregivers and reduced independence
What should disability-inclusive healthcare include?
- Integrated disability clinics
- Universally designed health facilities and upgraded equipment
- Mandatory disability-sensitivity training for healthcare providers
- Co-locating screening for diabetes and hypertension with rehabilitation visits
- Mobile screening units, home-based monitoring and telehealth
- Accessible appointment systems and community health workers trained in disability care
- Insurance and policy reforms covering assistive devices and long-term care
