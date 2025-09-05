Why women live longer: The science behind lower female death rate

Why do women live longer than men? It’s not just something you’ve noticed around you, it is backed by data. In India, the average life expectancy at birth is about 68.5 years for men and 72.5 years for women, according to the latest government estimates. The SRS based Abridged Life Tables 2019-23 , released on Wednesday, showed a gap of nearly four years, reflecting global trends. So, what makes women outlive men almost everywhere, and can men catch up?

6 reasons why women live longer than men

1. It is all in the genes and hormones

A big part of the story starts at the cellular level. According to Dr Tushar Tayal, associate director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, women have two X chromosomes, which act like a genetic safety net. This makes them less vulnerable to certain genetic disorders.

Estrogen, the primary female hormone, also plays a protective role, keeping blood vessels healthy, lowering cholesterol, and reducing inflammation. That’s why, until menopause, women are less likely to face heart attacks compared to men. But it is not just hormones, women also have longer telomeres (the caps on DNA that slow cell ageing) and more resilient mitochondria, which may delay the biological ageing process. 2. Women have stronger immunity Women’s immune systems mount stronger responses to infections and vaccines, said Dr Tayal. This helps them fight off diseases more effectively than men. However, the same heightened immunity also makes women more prone to autoimmune conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Yet, when it comes to survival from infections and chronic illnesses, this immune edge gives women a head start. 3. Lifestyle choices widen the gap More men tend to smoke, drink heavily, or indulge in calorie-rich diets compared to women. These behaviours raise the risk of cancer, liver damage, and heart disease. Dr Tayal pointed out that men also take up riskier jobs (like heavy construction) and riskier behaviours (like reckless driving), which push mortality rates up further. Women, in contrast, are often more cautious—both in life choices and in healthcare. 4. Women are better at seeking medical help According to Dr Kirti Chadha, chief scientific and innovation officer, Metropolis Healthcare, “Women are generally more proactive about routine health check-ups as compared to men, who often delay routine health assessments. This often results in undiagnosed conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and liver disorders, leading to complications at an earlier age.”

Preventive care, from blood tests to screenings, can catch silent killers like diabetes and heart disease early. For men, avoiding check-ups often means they show up at the doctor’s door only when things get serious. 5. Stress and emotions also play a role Women are more likely to share their problems, seek emotional support, or even go for therapy. Men, on the other hand, often bottle up emotions or turn to unhealthy coping strategies like alcohol, smoking, or overwork. This difference in stress management affects health outcomes: men show sharper spikes in blood pressure and heart strain under stress, which raises their long-term cardiovascular risk. Women’s openness to emotional expression and support networks acts as a buffer.

6. Men are more likely to die of heart disease, accidents, or violence From heart disease that strikes men at younger ages to accidents on highways and workplace injuries, men are overrepresented in high-risk categories. Add to that violence, whether as victims or perpetrators, and the gap in survival becomes clear. Biology combines with behaviour here, and the results are often tragic. Illnesses where women don’t have the advantage? According to doctors, the survival advantage is not universal. For instance, Alzheimer’s disease is more common in women, partly because they live longer. Some cancers, like lung cancer, also hit women harder when smoking patterns rise. Severe autoimmune diseases, though more frequent in women, can sometimes cause worse outcomes in men.