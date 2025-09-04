World Leukaemia Day: Why early detection is the key to saving lives

According to World Health Organization-linked data from the Global Cancer Observatory, leukaemia accounted for about 2.5 per cent of all new cancer cases and 3.1 per cent of all cancer deaths globally in 2020. That year alone, there were 487,294 new cases and 305,405 deaths. In India, Globocan 2022 data shows leukaemia is the most common type of blood cancer, with around 49,000 new cases annually.

World Leukaemia Day 2025 theme

The campaign is coordinated by advocacy groups including Leukaemia Care, the CML Advocates Network and the Acute Leukaemia Advocates Network. It aims to improve public recognition of symptoms, strengthen medical training, and amplify patient voices to improve survival and quality of life.

This year’s theme, 'What does leukaemia mean to you?', encourages patients, survivors and families to share personal stories. The initiative seeks to dispel misconceptions, highlight emotional and social impacts, and connect communities across borders.

Key goals of the campaign

Raise awareness of symptoms: Fatigue, bruising or bleeding, recurrent infections, fever, night sweats and breathlessness can often be overlooked.