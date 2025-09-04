National Nutrition Week: Which foods you should always soak before eating

Did you know that a simple step like soaking your food can make a big difference to your health? From beans and lentils to nuts and seeds, letting them sit in water before eating can improve digestion, unlock more nutrients, and even keep your energy steady through the day. According to experts, it is an easy habit that costs nothing but pays off in a big way. Why does soaking even matter? Isn’t cooking enough? Cooking softens food, sure. But soaking kick-starts the process much earlier. At a biochemical level, soaking activates the enzyme phytase, which breaks down phytic acid, a natural compound that locks away iron, zinc, and calcium.

“Soaking isn’t just about softening,” explained Madhavi Shilpi, Mumbai-based nutritionist and metabolic health coach. “It improves digestibility, unlocks minerals, and even activates natural enzymes, all before the first bite.” It also reduces tannins, lectins, and saponins, which are the compounds that can cause bloating or interfere with digestion. Think of soaking as a reset button for your food. Which nutrients do we gain from soaking? If you are eating right but still low in iron or zinc, soaking could be the missing link. By breaking down phytic acid, minerals are freed up for your body to absorb. In a country where anaemia is still widespread, this tiny step can be a quiet game-changer. “Legumes, grains, and seeds all benefit. The iron in your rajma or zinc in your moong dal actually becomes more bioavailable after soaking,” said Madhavi.

Will it help with bloating (and those embarrassing ‘bean moments’)? According to Madhavi, it absolutely will. Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are infamous for making you feel heavy or gassy. The reason for this is that they contain complex sugars that your gut struggles to digest. When you soak and discard the water, much of that gas-causing sugar gets washed away. That’s why traditional recipes, from chole to rajma, always begin with an overnight soak. As Madhavi put it, “The eight hours your beans spend in water can decide whether you feel nourished or bloated after a meal.” Can soaking affect energy and blood sugar? Madhvi highlighted that soaking also preserves resistant starch, a type of carb that behaves like fibre. It slows down glucose release, giving you steadier energy instead of a spike-and-crash.

“For anyone managing fatigue, afternoon slumps, or even prediabetes, this is a real advantage,” she said. Compare a white-bread breakfast sandwich with a sprouted moong dal chilla. One leaves you hungry in two hours; the other keeps you going through back-to-back meetings. Does soaking make food quicker to cook (and healthier too)? Hydrated pulses and grains cook much faster and more evenly. Brown rice that usually takes 45 minutes can be ready in 25. Madhvi said faster cooking also protects heat-sensitive vitamins , since they spend less time over the flame. She noted, “Less time on the gas, less loss of nutrients. It’s a win-win.”