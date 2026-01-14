Why are women's hands and feet colder than men's in winter? Doctor explains

As temperatures drop, many women notice their hands and feet becoming uncomfortably cold, even when men around them feel warm enough. Science shows there are real biological reasons why women tend to feel the chill more intensely.

Doctors say the explanation lies in a mix of blood circulation, hormones, body composition and metabolism. Certain health conditions can also make the problem more pronounced for some women.

More sensitive circulation response

Women’s blood vessels respond differently to the cold. According to Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, consultant- internal medicine, Aster Whitefield, women have a more reactive temperature-regulation system.

“When exposed to cold, women’s skin blood vessels constrict earlier and more forcefully,” he explains. This narrowing of blood vessels is the body’s way of protecting vital organs like the heart and brain by preserving core warmth. The downside is that less warm blood reaches the fingers and toes. The result? Even with a normal body temperature, women may feel as if their hands and feet are in ice during winter.

Role of hormones, especially oestrogen Hormones play a major role in how women experience cold. Oestrogen affects the lining of blood vessels, making them more sensitive to temperature changes. This can trigger quicker constriction in response to cold weather. Dr Kumbar notes that during phases of the menstrual cycle when oestrogen levels are higher, many women notice colder hands and feet. Pregnancy and menopause also alter the body’s temperature-regulation system, which may explain why sensitivity to cold often increases during these life stages. Less muscle, less heat at the extremities Muscle tissue generates heat through ongoing metabolic activity. On average, women have less muscle mass than men, particularly in the hands and legs. This means less heat is produced in these areas.

While women may have a higher percentage of body fat, it is usually stored around the hips, abdomen and thighs, not the hands or feet. These extremities therefore have: Lower heat production

Less insulation

Greater exposure to cold Together, this makes fingers and toes the first places to feel the chill in winter. Heat production and metabolism gap Another factor is resting metabolic rate. Men generally burn more calories at rest because muscle tissue requires more energy. This leads to greater heat production even without physical activity. Women, with a lower resting metabolic rate, generate less internal heat in the same environment. That is why a room that feels fine to men can feel uncomfortably cold to women.

Raynaud’s phenomenon: When cold becomes extreme For some women, cold hands and feet are more than a seasonal annoyance. Raynaud’s phenomenon, a condition involving spasms of small blood vessels triggered by cold or stress, is significantly more common in women. Some studies suggest women are up to five times more likely to develop the condition, while others indicate the risk could be as high as nine times compared to men. It is triggered by cold or stress and can cause fingers or toes to turn white, blue or purple, often accompanied by numbness or pain. Once the affected areas begin to warm up, normal blood flow usually returns within about 15 minutes.