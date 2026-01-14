Lancet study finds that 5 minutes of daily walking may lower death risk

At a time when many people struggle to meet recommended exercise targets, the findings offer a reassuring and practical takeaway - doing a little more than you already do can still make a measurable difference to health and lifespan.

Researchers then modelled what would happen if people slightly increased their daily moderate-intensity physical activity or reduced the amount of time spent sitting. These estimates were used to calculate how many deaths could potentially be prevented at a population level.

The study, titled 'Deaths potentially averted by small changes in physical activity and sedentary time: an individual participant data meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies', analysed data from adults across the UK, US, Norway and Sweden. Unlike earlier research that relied on self-reported activity levels, participants in this analysis wore activity-tracking devices, allowing researchers to accurately measure daily movement and sedentary time.

The researchers stressed that these figures represent population-level estimates, not individual guarantees, but they clearly show how small lifestyle changes can add up when adopted widely.

Small habits, big impact

The findings challenge the idea that health benefits only come from long gym sessions or intense workouts. Walking is free, accessible and easy to build into everyday life, whether it is a brisk stroll after meals, getting off public transport a stop early, or taking short walking breaks during the workday.

From a public health perspective, encouraging modest increases in daily movement could prevent thousands of premature deaths, particularly in ageing and increasingly sedentary populations. Experts involved in the research say the message is simple - every minute of movement counts, and even five more minutes a day can help people live longer, healthier lives.