Lancet study finds that 5 minutes of daily walking may lower death risk

Adding just five minutes of extra walking to your daily routine could significantly improve longevity, according to a major new international study published in The Lancet. Researchers found that even small increases in moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking or stretching, were linked to a 10 per cent reduction in the risk of death for most adults, reinforcing the message that movement does not have to be intense or time-consuming to be beneficial.
At a time when many people struggle to meet recommended exercise targets, the findings offer a reassuring and practical takeaway - doing a little more than you already do can still make a measurable difference to health and lifespan.
How the study was done
The study, titled 'Deaths potentially averted by small changes in physical activity and sedentary time: an individual participant data meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies', analysed data from adults across the UK, US, Norway and Sweden. Unlike earlier research that relied on self-reported activity levels, participants in this analysis wore activity-tracking devices, allowing researchers to accurately measure daily movement and sedentary time.
Researchers then modelled what would happen if people slightly increased their daily moderate-intensity physical activity or reduced the amount of time spent sitting. These estimates were used to calculate how many deaths could potentially be prevented at a population level. ALSO RAED | Can walking be your entire workout? Here's what fitness experts say
Key findings from the study
Adding just five minutes of moderate activity per day was associated with a 10 per cent reduction in all-cause mortality for the majority of adults.
Increasing activity by 10 minutes a day was linked to an even greater reduction, around 15 per cent lower risk of death.
Replacing around 30 minutes of sedentary time each day with light or moderate activity was linked to a 7 per cent reduction in mortality risk.
Even among largely inactive people, small increases in movement were associated with meaningful health gains.
The researchers stressed that these figures represent population-level estimates, not individual guarantees, but they clearly show how small lifestyle changes can add up when adopted widely.
Small habits, big impact
The findings challenge the idea that health benefits only come from long gym sessions or intense workouts. Walking is free, accessible and easy to build into everyday life, whether it is a brisk stroll after meals, getting off public transport a stop early, or taking short walking breaks during the workday.
From a public health perspective, encouraging modest increases in daily movement could prevent thousands of premature deaths, particularly in ageing and increasingly sedentary populations. Experts involved in the research say the message is simple - every minute of movement counts, and even five more minutes a day can help people live longer, healthier lives.
"Considering that it is unlikely for all individuals to achieve the World Health Organisation's physical activity recommendations of 150 min of moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity weekly, our data underscore the large impact of realistic and achievable behaviour goals on population health," said co-author Professor Melody Ding, of the University of Sydney, Australia.
If adopted widely, this small habit shift could have a big impact, proving that when it comes to physical activity, doing something is always better than doing nothing.