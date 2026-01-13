Lancet study shows most hesitant adults in UK accepted Covid-19 jabs later

A new study published in The Lancet reveals that most people in England who were initially hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccine eventually chose to get vaccinated. The research offers fresh insights into how vaccine hesitancy evolved over time and could shape future vaccine campaigns around the world.

What the study found

The findings come from “Profiling vaccine attitudes and subsequent uptake in 1.1 million people in England: a nationwide cohort study”, published on Monday. Researchers analysed data from over one million adults in England as part of the Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) study.

At the start of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in early 2021, around 8 per cent of respondents were hesitant about getting the jab. By 2022, this had dropped to just about one per cent, showing a sharp decline in hesitancy.

Almost two-thirds, around 65 per cent of those initially hesitant, went on to get at least one vaccine dose. These figures suggest that, while doubts were common early in the pandemic, many people changed their minds as the vaccination programme progressed and more real-world evidence became available. "Our study suggests that as the vaccine was rolled out, public confidence increased and the original vaccine skepticism was largely overcome," said co-author Professor Helen Ward from Imperial College London and the National Institute for Health and Care Research Imperial Biomedical Research Center, UK. Why were people hesitant The study identified several common reasons for vaccine hesitancy and how they related to later vaccination behaviour.

- Concerns about vaccine effectiveness - Fears around potential health effects - Worries about side-effects People who were hesitant for these specific reasons were among the most likely to eventually accept the vaccine, suggesting that such concerns can be addressed with information and time. By contrast, people whose hesitation was rooted in low trust in institutions or general anti-vaccine sentiment were significantly less likely to get vaccinated. This distinction underscores how different motivations behind hesitancy can influence outcomes. "Understanding these drivers is critical to address vaccine uptake and better control disease spread," explained lead author Professor Marc Chadeau-Hyam from Imperial College London, UK.

Why people changed their minds Initially, people were hesitant about the Covid-19 vaccine due to myths, misinformation and fears around side effects. Some even believed the vaccine could cause Covid-19 itself. "As reliable information became available, people understood that most side-effects were mild, such as pain at the injection site, headache or fever, and usually settled within a day or two,” said Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant Chest Physician, Intensivist and Sleep Disorders Specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals, Mumbai. As awareness increased through campaigns and vaccination drives, people began to see the real benefits of vaccination in reducing severe illness and hospitalisation. "Many chose to get vaccinated to protect their families, regain freedom of movement and return to normal life. Seeing the serious impact of Covid-19, including lung damage, further strengthened trust in vaccines,” he added.

Why the findings matter Vaccine hesitancy was identified by the World Health Organization as one of the top 10 global health threats even before the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, hesitancy posed a major challenge to achieving widespread immunity and reducing disease spread. This Lancet study provides evidence that, over time, many people shift their views, especially when supported by factual information and accessible services. "What we learned from the Covid-19 experience is the importance of ensuring that people have access to reliable and trusted information so they can make well-informed decisions about their personal health choices," shared co-author Professor Paul Elliott from Imperial College, London.