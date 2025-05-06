World Asthma Day 2025: India turns to smart tools to tackle high mortality

It’s World Asthma Day 2025, and while millions across the globe are still learning to live with this chronic lung condition, India is seeing a shift in how asthma is understood and treated. From smart inhalers and digital health tools to better patient education, the country is inching closer to personalised, effective asthma care. But even as metros embrace smart tech and biologics, questions of access, awareness, and affordability still loom large, especially outside urban centres.

Why World Asthma Day 2025 matters more than ever

World Asthma Day, observed every year on the first Tuesday of May, is an initiative led by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) to raise awareness and improve asthma care around the world. The theme for 2025, “Make inhaled treatments accessible for all”, emphasises the need for universal access to essential asthma medications.

India accounts for highest asthma deaths despite lower prevalence

According to GINA, asthma is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases that affects over 260 million people and is responsible for over 450,000 deaths each year worldwide.

ALSO READ | World Asthma Day 2025: Are you using your inhaler right? Find out In India, the asthma burden is particularly alarming. The country accounts for nearly 13 per cent of the global asthma prevalence and a staggering 46 per cent of global asthma-related deaths, according to the latest Global Burden of Disease 2021 Report.

An April 2024 paper published in the PubMed Central journal at the US National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine explains that despite not having the highest number of asthma patients, India’s mortality rate is disproportionately high due to underdiagnosis, poor disease control, and limited access to essential medications. A 2024 study noted that India’s asthma-related mortality rate is three times higher than the global average, and the country also bears more than double the global burden in terms of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

These numbers aren’t just statistics, they represent millions of people whose daily lives are disrupted due to poor air quality, smoking, misinformation, and limited access to specialised care.

Also Read

“Asthma is becoming increasingly common in India, especially in the northern parts, due to high pollution levels and rising rates of smoking among adolescents,” says Dr Gyanendra Agrawal, Director of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida.

From diagnosis to drugs: India shifts to precision asthma treatment

Asthma care in India has seen a major evolution in recent years, with a shift from generic treatments to personalised, technology-driven approaches.

“India has seen a noteworthy shift in asthma care, moving from symptomatic relief to precision-driven management,” says Dr Arjun Khanna, Senior Consultant & Head, Pulmonology Department, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. “Advances like FeNO testing (or exhaled nitric oxide test) to determine lung inflammation, impulse oscillometry, high-resolution CT scans and biologics like anti-IgE (antibody that specifically targets immunoglobulin E) and anti-IL5 therapies (such as mepolizumab, benralizumab, and reslizumab, are monoclonal antibodies that target interleukin-5) have transformed how we diagnose and treat asthma.”

“These biologics have significantly helped difficult-to-treat asthma patients. They reduce flare-ups and decrease the need for steroids,” Dr Agrawal explains.

ALSO READ: Cipla launches CipAir mobile app for first-line asthma screening in India However, these treatments are expensive and often not covered under insurance, making them out of reach for many patients in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Asthma treatment cost in India: Biologics remain unaffordable for many

The cost of asthma treatment in India varies widely depending on the severity of the condition and the specific treatment approach. Annual expenses can range from ₹18,737 to ₹1,18,303, influenced by factors such as medication requirements and hospitalisation needs.

Asthma treatment costs Treatment Type Estimated cost Notes Standard Inhalers ₹380 – ₹1,100 Preventive inhalers; prices vary by brand and dosage. Smart Inhalers ₹850 – ₹1,050 Advanced inhalers with features like dose counters. Biologic Therapies ₹8,000 – ₹28,000 per dose Used for severe asthma; cost varies by medication type. Doctor Consultation ₹500 – ₹2,000 per visit Fees depend on the healthcare facility and specialist. Nebulizers (Home Use) ₹3,000 – ₹5,000 Devices for administering medication in mist form. Bronchial Thermoplasty Up to ₹10,00,000 Advanced procedure for severe cases; available in select centers.

Smart inhalers and mobile apps improve medication adherence

Inhalers remain the backbone of asthma treatment, but their design and delivery mechanisms have significantly improved.

“Next-generation inhalers such as Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) ensure better drug delivery and patient compliance,” Dr Khanna explains. “Smart inhalers with Bluetooth connectivity are also helping doctors and patients track usage and effectiveness in real-time.”

ALSO READ: Sharmila Tagore diagnosed with zero-stage lung cancer: What it means Dr Gyanendra Agrawal, Director–Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, Max Hospital, Noida, agrees that modern tools are making asthma management easier and more effective. “Mobile apps now allow patients to log symptoms, track peak flow rates, and receive reminders for medication,” Dr Agrawal says. “This improves long-term adherence and allows doctors to adjust treatment based on real-world data.”

India’s asthma tech advances still slow to reach rural populations

Despite these advances, a significant portion of India’s population, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and rural areas, still struggles with access.

“Urban centres have embraced advanced options, but tier 2 and 3 cities are catching up slowly,” Dr Khanna notes. “Telepulmonology, mobile respiratory clinics, and government drug programs are beginning to bridge the gap.”