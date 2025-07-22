What your headache may be trying to tell you about your brain health

Whether it strikes suddenly or creeps in gradually, a headache is one of the most common health complaints. But when is a headache more than just a temporary discomfort? On World Brain Day, medical professionals are emphasising that an acute headache could, in some cases, be a sign of something far more serious. Knowing when to seek help could make all the difference for your brain health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), headache disorders affected nearly 40 per cent of the global population, or 3.1 billion people in 2021. While are more common in females, they are among the top three most common neurological conditions for most age groups, starting with age five and remaining in the top three until the age of 80.

Headache disorders rank as the third leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) globally, trailing only stroke and dementia, according to the Global Health Estimates 2019. Despite some regional variations, headache disorders are a worldwide problem, affecting people across all races, income levels and geographical areas. Yet, many dismiss them as harmless or try to self-medicate without truly understanding the cause. What causes acute headaches? An acute headache has a sudden onset and may worsen quickly. They may last for a short period or a few days. The majority of acute headaches are primary headaches, which are not caused by underlying health problems.

These include - Tension headaches (often characterised by a dull, aching pain typically related to stress, fatigue, or muscle strain)

(often characterised by a dull, aching pain typically related to stress, fatigue, or muscle strain) Migraines (involve intense throbbing pain often accompanied by nausea, light sensitivity, or visual disturbances)

(involve intense throbbing pain often accompanied by nausea, light sensitivity, or visual disturbances) Cluster headaches (severe, one-sided headaches that occur in cyclical patterns) Dr Deep Das, neurologist at CMRI Kolkata explained, “Secondary headaches result from underlying conditions such as infections (sinusitis or meningitis), head trauma, vascular issues like hypertension, or neurological conditions. For instance, a sudden, intense headache might be due to a brain aneurysm or bleeding in the brain.” Also read: https://www.business-standard.com/world-news/neurological-issues-leading-cause-of-ill-health-disability-lancet-study-124031500313_1.html Red flags you shouldn’t ignore While many headaches are benign, some can be a warning sign of underlying brain conditions. Experts say that sudden and severe headaches that feel different from your usual pattern, or are accompanied by other symptoms, should prompt immediate medical attention.

Dr Das suggests watching out for the following: Sudden, “thunderclap” headache reaching maximum intensity within seconds

Headaches following a head injury

New headaches in individuals over 50

Headache with neurological symptoms like weakness, vision changes, or difficulty speaking

Headache accompanied by fever, neck stiffness, or rash

Persistent headaches that worsen over time or don’t respond to usual treatments Harvard Health also highlights following symptoms - Pain that increases with coughing or movement

Changes in personality or mental function

Headaches accompanied by decreased alertness or memory, numbness, or seizures

Headaches accompanied by a painful red eye

Headaches accompanied by pain and tenderness near the temples

Headaches that prevent normal daily activities

Headaches that come on abruptly, especially if they wake you up

Headaches in patients with cancer or impaired immune systems. “Sudden onset of headaches suggests vascular events, while worsening headaches with neurological deficits point toward tumours or infections. Cluster headaches, while extremely painful, are less dangerous but significantly impact quality of life,” added Dr Das.

Who is at risk? Experts mention, individuals with a family history of neurological conditions, those with high blood pressure, anxiety or people with compromised immune systems are at higher risk for serious headache-related complications. Additionally, older adults, and those experiencing sudden or atypical headaches, should seek prompt medical evaluation. Lifestyle triggers: Stress, sleep, dehydration Your everyday habits play a big role in triggering or worsening headaches. Not drinking enough water, irregular sleep, high-stress jobs, and even poor posture can all contribute. “Stress triggers tension and migraine headaches by releasing stress hormones that cause muscle tightness and vascular changes. Poor sleep patterns or sleep deprivation can disrupt brain chemistry, leading to headache episodes. Dehydration reduces blood volume and electrolyte balance, causing headaches. Maintaining hydration, managing stress through relaxation techniques, and ensuring adequate sleep are crucial in prevention,” said Dr Das.

Creating a headache diary or log to track triggers, timing, and intensity can help identify patterns and support accurate diagnosis. Eliminating alcohol intake and other triggers also helps significantly. Can painkillers make it worse? Surprisingly, overusing over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers can also lead to headaches. This occurs when pain relievers are taken more than prescribed dose, leading to a vicious cycle of recurring pain. Dr Das explained, over-the-counter painkillers, if used excessively, can lead to medication-overuse headaches, where the medication perpetuates headache cycles. “It may also cause liver or kidney damage. Using medications as directed and under medical supervision is critical to prevent this,” he said.

Diagnosis and treatment options For people suffering from frequent or debilitating headaches, it’s important to consult a neurologist or headache specialist. Diagnosis may involve: A thorough medical history and symptom check

Neurological exams

Imaging tests such as MRI or CT scans, especially if red flags are present Treatment plans may include: Pain relief medications

Preventive medications for migraines

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) for stress

Biofeedback and relaxation techniques

Identifying and managing lifestyle triggers “Treatment depends on the type and cause of the headache. For primary headaches, over-the-counter medications such as NSAIDs or acetaminophen are common, along with lifestyle modifications. For migraines, triptans or preventative therapies like beta-blockers, antidepressants, or anticonvulsants may be prescribed. When headaches are frequent or severe, a thorough investigation by a healthcare professional is essential. Addressing underlying causes such as medication overuse, lifestyle factors, or underlying neurological conditions is fundamental,” said Dr Das.