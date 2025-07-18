Three-parent IVF brings hope: Eight healthy babies born in the UK

In a major medical milestone, eight babies have been born in the UK through a ground-breaking In vitro fertilisation (IVF) technique that uses DNA from three individuals. The development, confirmed by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), aims to prevent life-threatening mitochondrial diseases that pass from mother to child.

While still at an early stage, this advancement could mark the beginning of a new era in reproductive medicine. However, it also raises important questions about long-term safety and ethical implications of altering human embryos.

What is three-parent IVF?

The technique, known as mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT), involves using genetic material from three people- the mother and father along with a female donor. The goal is to replace defective mitochondria in the mother’s egg with healthy mitochondria from a donor, while preserving the couple’s nuclear DNA.

Dr Varsha S Roy, head of embryology at Birla Fertility & IVF, explains that there are two main techniques for mitochondrial transfer: Meiotic Spindle Transfer: The mother’s genetic material is moved into a donor egg that has healthy mitochondria but no DNA. This reconstructed egg is then fertilised with the father’s sperm. Pronuclear Transfer: Both the mother’s and donor’s eggs are first fertilised with the father’s sperm. Then, the mother’s genetic material is transferred into the donor’s fertilised egg after removing its original DNA. “In both approaches, the resulting embryo contains the nuclear DNA of the couple and healthy mitochondria from the donor, helping to prevent mitochondrial diseases from being passed on to the child,” she said.

Mitochondria are tiny powerhouses in cells responsible for generating energy. Mutations in mitochondrial DNA can cause severe disorders affecting the brain, heart, and muscles. What does this mean for the future of IVF? With the successful birth of eight babies, mitochondrial donation may soon become a key option for families with a history of genetic disease. It represents a shift from traditional IVF, which only helps with fertilisation and implantation, to procedures that actively modify genetic inheritance to prevent disease. Dr Roy further explained, “These disorders, which occur in approximately 1 in 5,000–6,000 births, can cause a wide range of symptoms, often involving the nervous system and muscles, and can significantly shorten life expectancy. Currently, there is no cure for mitochondrial diseases, and treatments are limited to managing symptoms. Mitochondrial transfer can help prevent these diseases in future generations by replacing defective mitochondria with healthy ones.”

Will it affect the baby’s long-term health? As of now, all eight babies are reportedly healthy. However, experts caution that the long-term health outcomes of this technique remain largely unknown. A mismatch between the donor’s mitochondrial DNA and the parents’ nuclear DNA could potentially lead to health complications as the child grows. “Since the technique is very new, the long-term health outcomes are not yet fully known. The oldest children born through mitochondrial transfer are only around two years old. Ongoing monitoring and follow-up will be essential to understand their development and overall health,” added Dr Roy.

Who will get access to this technology? The UK remains one of the only countries with a legal framework for MDT. In many parts of the world, such procedures remain unregulated, expensive, or inaccessible. According to the HFEA, the births were authorised under strict regulation and carried out at Newcastle Fertility Centre, one of the few licensed centres for MDT. All parents involved carried mitochondrial mutations that could lead to debilitating or fatal diseases in their offspring. “Mitochondrial transfer is a significant scientific advancement, but it also raises ethical, regulatory, and access-related considerations because it involves donor DNA. Many countries, including the US, currently do not permit its use. In others, such as the UK and Australia, its application is regulated and limited to defined medical conditions,” said Dr Roy.

How to stop misuse, ensure equitable access? As breakthroughs like mitochondrial donation advance, experts stress the importance of clear ethical boundaries and equitable access to prevent misuse, especially for non-medical genetic enhancements. “Healthcare professionals, policymakers, insurers, and the wider community all play a role in shaping how such innovations are adopted,” said Dr Roy. “Robust ethical frameworks, scientific oversight, and legal regulation are essential to ensure the technology remains focused on treating serious genetic conditions, not enhancing physical or cognitive traits. At the same time, equitable access must be prioritised. High costs, limited awareness, and socio-economic barriers could make such treatments available only to a select few.”