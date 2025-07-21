Blood donation guide: Eligibility, myths, medications, and safety tips

If you’re between 18 and 60 years old, weigh at least 45 kg, and have a haemoglobin level above 12.5 grams per decilitre (g/dL), you are eligible to donate blood in India.

Men can donate blood every three months, while women should wait four months between donations.

However, not everyone qualifies. Dr Amita Mahajan, Senior Consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, explained that people with chronic illnesses like heart disease, cancer, and certain infections are typically not eligible. Those on specific medications—such as antibiotics, blood thinners, or chemotherapy drugs—may also need to defer donation.

Smokers and those with tattoos can still donate. Just ensure the tattoo was done at a certified centre (or wait one year if it wasn’t). Also, avoid alcohol for at least 12 hours before donating.

Does blood donation make you weak? This is one of the most common myths. “There’s no weakness. It’s only in the mind,” said Dr Krishna Kumar Rai, Head of Emergency Medicine at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad. Dr Amita Mahajan added, “Your body replenishes the donated blood within days. There’s no long-term impact on your strength or immunity.” The key is to stay hydrated, have a light meal beforehand, and avoid strenuous activity for a few hours afterward. Is blood donation safe? Yes, blood donation is completely safe when done at certified blood banks and hospitals. According to Dr Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, donors might feel mild fatigue or light-headedness briefly, but serious complications are extremely rare.

Modern practices ensure safety through strict hygiene and single-use sterile needles. For recipients, risks of transfusion-related infections like HIV or Hepatitis have significantly reduced due to advanced screening protocols. Can you donate blood if you are on medication? It depends. Dr Sangeeta Agarwal, Director of Transfusion Medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said that people taking vitamins or managing controlled blood pressure or diabetes (without insulin) can usually donate. However, if you’re on antibiotics, steroids, antidepressants, chemotherapy drugs, or blood thinners, it’s best to consult a doctor. Always disclose all medications to the blood bank team during pre-screening—they’ll guide you accordingly.

Can women safely donate blood? Yes, women can and should donate blood. There are no gender-based restrictions. However, they should avoid donating during menstruation and wait four months between donations. “Women are often wrongly discouraged from donating blood,” said Dr Rai. “The truth is, women’s bodies are just as capable of handling blood donation as men’s.” Can you donate blood after recovering from Covid-19? Yes. If you’ve recovered from Covid-19 and are feeling well, you are eligible to donate blood. Dr Rai stressed that there is no stigma or risk of transmitting Covid-19 through blood donation. “If you’re fully recovered, you’re welcome to donate and save lives,” he said.