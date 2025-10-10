The world talks about fitness, steps, diet, and productivity hacks, but who is tracking your state of mind? On World Mental Health Day 2025, it is worth pausing and asking how often we truly check in on our minds, just as we do with our emails or fitness trackers. This day is not just about awareness, it is about rethinking what mental health means in our daily lives.

World Mental Health Day: History

World Mental Health Day was first observed in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO). The objective was to dedicate one day each year to talk about mental health , raise awareness, and fight the stigma surrounding it.

Since then, October 10 has become a global platform where governments, workplaces, schools, and communities unite to make mental health a priority. Theme of World Mental Health Day 2025 The theme for World Mental Health Day 2025 is “Mental health in humanitarian emergencies.” The focus is on ensuring that during disasters, conflicts, pandemics, and climate emergencies, mental health care remains accessible and resilient. “Crises such as natural disasters, conflicts, and public health emergencies cause emotional distress, with one in five individuals experiencing a mental health condition. Supporting the mental well-being of individuals during such crises is not just important – it saves lives, gives people the strength to cope, the space to heal and to recover and rebuild not only as individuals but as communities,” says the World Health Organization (WHO).

ALSO READ: When parents fight: How divorce, conflict shape a child's mind and health This year’s theme reminds us that mental health care is not a luxury, it is a necessity, especially in emergencies when stress, anxiety , and trauma are at their peak. Why World Mental Health Day matters today The significance of World Mental Health Day 2025 lies in its reminder that mental health is as crucial as physical health. Stress, anxiety, and depression are now recognised as leading causes of lost productivity worldwide. Globally, the WHO estimates that 12 billion working days are lost every year due to anxiety and depression. In India, nearly 10–12 per cent of the population suffers from common mental disorders such as anxiety and depression, according to WHO data.

Surveys show that millions of Indian employees report mental health challenges, with nearly half experiencing signs of anxiety or depression. These numbers highlight why awareness, support, and timely care must be part of both public health and workplace policies. Mental health needs more than therapy sessions: Experts Experts believe mental health care should go beyond therapy and stress management. Sheena Sood, Consultant, Psychology at P D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, stresses the importance of balance. “Mental health includes emotional, physical, and social well-being. Good mental health means finding balance on this spectrum. Some sad days are normal, but when worry-filled days outweigh everything else, it’s a sign of poor mental health. People hesitate to seek help, but mental health is as important as physical health. If we can see a doctor for a fever, why not for anxiety or depression? The stigma is reducing, but we still have a long way to go,” she says.

Dr Aakash Shah, Vice President-Technical, Neuberg Diagnostics, adds, “Taking care of mental health is very important in times where work-life balance, corporate politics, changing lifestyles and environmental factors are the aggravators. But what is more important is to identify the underlying reasons for mental health issues. Sometimes fatigue, mood swings, anxiety, or brain fog can mimic psychiatric disorders but could be caused by deficiencies in essential vitamins, minerals, or heavy metal toxicity. Before labelling every symptom as a mental health issue, it’s important to explore the body’s biochemical balance. Early detection allows timely interventions through dietary adjustments, supplementation, detoxification, or therapy. Integrating such assessments into routine health check-ups supports both body and mind.”