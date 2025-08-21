People with sensitive personalities more prone to anxiety, depression

Have you ever been told you’re “too sensitive”? It turns out that this trait could be more than just a personality quirk.
A new study, titled The Relationship Between Environmental Sensitivity and Common Mental-Health Problems in Adolescents and Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis' published in peer-reviewed Clinical Psychological Science, has found that highly sensitive people are significantly more likely to experience depression and anxiety. It also highlighted that this same sensitivity also makes them more responsive to therapy and positive experiences, offering hope for better mental health outcomes.
What do researchers mean by 'sensitivity'?
According to the study, sensitivity, also known as environmental sensitivity or sensory-processing sensitivity, is a personality trait that reflects how strongly someone reacts to environmental and emotional stimuli. This could mean noticing subtle changes in a room, being easily moved by music, or feeling emotionally affected by the moods of others.
“Highly sensitive individuals process sensory input more deeply, which makes them more vulnerable to stress but also more responsive to support,” explained Professor Michael Pluess, lead researcher at the University of Surrey and Visiting Professor at Queen Mary University of London, in a statement published on the university website.
The research team, led by Queen Mary University of London, conducted the first-ever meta-analysis on sensitivity and mental health, reviewing 33 studies with 12,697 participants across multiple countries.
The results showed a strong association between sensitivity and common mental health problems, especially depression and anxiety.
Other conditions, such as PTSD, agoraphobia, and avoidant personality disorder, also showed significant links.
“This is the most extensive systematic review on sensitivity and mental health in adolescents and adults to date,” said Tom Falkenstein, psychotherapist and PhD student at Queen Mary University, in the statement.
Why does being highly sensitive affect mental health?
Researchers suggest that because highly sensitive people notice and feel more, they can easily become overstimulated and overwhelmed. This heightened awareness may lead to rumination, emotional reactivity, and feelings of helplessness, all of which increase the risk of depression and anxiety.
At the same time, sensitivity also means a greater capacity for positive emotional experiences—making supportive environments and therapy especially powerful for them.
Can therapy help highly sensitive people?
Yes. Sensitivity could be a strength in therapy. The study suggests that highly sensitive people respond particularly well to interventions like:
- Mindfulness practices
- Applied relaxation techniques
- Cognitive-behavioral therapies
“Our findings show that around 31 per cent of the general population is highly sensitive and more likely to respond better to some psychological interventions than less sensitive individuals,” Falkenstein noted. “Therefore, awareness of sensitivity should be improved among mental health professionals, so treatments can be tailored accordingly.”
So, according to the study, if you identify as highly sensitive, you may be more prone to stress and mental health struggles, but you are also more likely to thrive in the right environment and with the right therapy.
As Professor Pluess put it: “Highly sensitive people are more affected by both negative and positive experiences. The quality of their environment is particularly important for their well-being.”
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.