Fought with a loved one? Here's how to reconnect and rebuild trust

What happens in your brain and body during an argument?
Why do small issues sometimes lead to big blow-ups?
Should you talk it out right away or cool off first?
- You feel calmer
- You genuinely want to listen
- You are not exhausted or stressed
What are the most common mistakes when apologising?
How do you express hurt without making the other person defensive?
What actually repairs a relationship after conflict?
- “Can I take that back?”
- “Let me try again”
- “That felt like an insult”
- “Tell me what you hear me saying”
- “Let’s start all over again”
How do you rebuild trust after hurtful words or crossed boundaries?
What can help you calm down before reaching out?
- Deep breathing or mindfulness
- Reframing thoughts (“Maybe they didn’t realise how this affected me”)
- Calming self-talk: “It’s okay to feel upset. I can handle this.”
- Short breaks: walking, splashing water, or journaling
Why empathy is the secret ingredient in healing conflict
When is fighting no longer healthy—and a red flag?
- Skipping meals together
- Avoiding conversations
- Using verbal abuse
- Feeling perpetually unheard
Fights don’t end love, they reveal the work love needs: Experts
- Cool off, but don’t avoid
- Apologise sincerely, not defensively
- Listen more than you speak
- And yes, sometimes a hug really does help
