World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2025: History, significance, theme and more

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2025, observed on May 30, is a global initiative to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic, often disabling neurological condition. Established by the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) in 2009, this day unites the global MS community to share stories, advocate for change, and promote access to early diagnosis and care.

World MS Day is coordinated by the MS International Federation in collaboration with its members and partners worldwide.

What is multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic neurological condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering of nerve fibres, leading to communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body. Symptoms can vary widely, including fatigue, mobility issues, and cognitive challenges, making early diagnosis and intervention crucial.

Why is World MS Day observed on May 30?

According to the World MS Day campaign website, https://worldmsday.org/, the choice of May 30 as World MS Day holds symbolic significance. In 2009, mountaineer Lori Schneider became the first person with MS to summit Mount Everest. Her achievement exemplified the resilience and determination of those living with MS, inspiring the selection of this date to honour their strength and perseverance.

What is the theme of World MS Day 2025?

The theme for World MS Day 2025 continues the focus on diagnosis, under the campaign titled “My MS Diagnosis” with the tagline “ Navigating MS Together .” This theme emphasises the importance of early and accurate diagnosis, highlighting the challenges individuals face in obtaining a timely diagnosis and the impact it has on their lives.