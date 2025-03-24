World Tuberculosis Day 2025: History, significance, theme, symptoms, & more

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every March 24 as a reminder to continue the fight against the world's deadliest infectious disease, Tuberculosis (TB). This day is crucial in the ongoing battle against bacterial infections that primarily affect the lungs.

Tuberculosis spreads through airborne particles when an infected person coughs, spits, or sneezes. Due to its severe health, social, and economic consequences, this disease remains a global threat.

It primarily affects the lungs, but fortunately, this deadly disease is both preventable and treatable. On World Tuberculosis Day 2025, let's explore its history, significance, theme and more.

World TB Day 2025: History

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the bacteria that causes Tuberculosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, has existed for millions of years. However, the term 'tuberculosis' was first coined by Johann Schönlein in 1834.

TB has been known by different names in different places. The Greeks called it phthisis, the Hebrews schachepheth, and the Romans tabes. It was commonly known as white plague or consumption due to its tendency to make people appear pale and emaciated.

Dr Robert Koch discovered Mycobacterium tuberculosis on March 24, 1882, the bacterium responsible for the disease. A century later, World Tuberculosis Day was established to honour this discovery.

World TB Day 2025: Significance

Although TB is preventable and curable, it remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases. This disease killed around 1.25 million people worldwide in 2023 surpassing other infectious diseases in mortality. World TB Day is a platform to educate people about the potential impact, transmission, and prevention strategies.

This day encourages governments and policymakers to prioritise TB eradication in their agendas. World Tuberculosis Day highlights the need for new tools, diagnostics, treatments, and vacancies to combat TB effectively. This day also addresses the stigma and discrimination associated with the disease.

World TB Day 2025 Theme

The theme for World Tuberculosis Day 2025 is “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver."

World TB Day 2025: Signs and Symptoms

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, active TB symptoms depend on the part of the body where the TB bacteria grows which is usually in the lungs.

Active TB disease in the lungs may cause symptoms such as:

A bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer

Pain in the chest

Coughing up blood or sputum (phlegm) from deep inside the lungs

Other symptoms of active TB disease are:

Weakness or fatigue,

Weight loss,

No appetite,

Chills,

Fever, and

Sweating at night.

Active TB disease symptoms in other parts of the body: