Stressed at work? Try these desk-friendly yoga techniques to relax fast

Deadlines piling up, back-to-back meetings, and endless emails—if your workday feels like a pressure cooker, you’re not alone. But here’s some good news: calm is just a few breaths away, and you don’t even need to leave your desk.

“According to Ayurveda, the quality of your breath mirrors the quality of your thoughts. If your breath is chaotic, so is your mind. This is where simple yogic breathing exercises, or Pranayama, can reset your nervous system in just a few minutes—without having to disrupt your workflow,” says Dr Partap Chauhan, Founder & Director of Jiva Ayurveda.

International Yoga Day isn’t just about complex poses—it’s about embracing yoga as a lifestyle. And Pranayama fits seamlessly into even the busiest schedules.

Over 1,500 research papers in the last decade confirm that Pranayama reduces stress, induces meditative states, and increases lung capacity—all while being chair- and office-friendly. “Most people turn to screens, snacks, or caffeine to cope with stress, but those are temporary fixes. One of the most powerful tools for relief is something you already possess—your breath,” says Dr Waseem Ud Din, Consultant Pulmonologist, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals. Four easy breathing exercises to try at your desk Here are some practical Pranayama techniques for instant calm—especially meaningful this International Yoga Day: 1. Box Breathing (Square Breathing) When to use: Before a big presentation or high-stress call

How to do it: Inhale for 4 counts

Hold for 4 counts

Exhale for 4 counts

Hold again for 4 counts Repeat for 3–4 rounds. This Navy SEAL-approved technique quickly calms the nervous system and enhances focus. 2. Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing) When to use: Midday reset or post-lunch fatigue How to do it: Close your right nostril with your thumb; inhale through the left

Close the left with your ring finger; release the right and exhale

Inhale through the right; close it and exhale through the left That’s one round. Repeat for 2–5 minutes.

This breathing balances brain hemispheres and sharpens mental clarity. 3. Bhramari (Bee Breath) When to use: After a tense conversation or upsetting email How to do it: Inhale deeply

Close your eyes and ears (gently press the cartilage with your thumbs)

Exhale with a soft humming sound like a bee Repeat 3–5 times. Known to instantly relax the nervous system and reduce frustration. 4. Sighing Breath When to use: When everything feels overwhelming How to do it: Inhale deeply through your nose

Let out an audible sigh through your mouth Repeat 3–4 times.

Simple yet effective for releasing built-up tension. Bonus tips: Dr Waseem recommends starting with belly breathing—sit tall, place one hand on your belly, and take slow, deep breaths. “If your stomach rises as you inhale and falls as you exhale, you’re doing it right. Just five breaths can ground your mind instantly,” he says. "Practicing these techniques, in combination with homeopathic remedies such as Kali Phosphoricum 6X (for mental exhaustion) or Argentum Nitricum 30 (anticipatory anxiety), can enhance emotional equilibrium and develop mental resilience over time," adds Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra’s Healthcare.

Why it works Wellness experts agree: slow, deep breathing signals your brain to relax. This slows heart rate, lowers blood pressure, and reduces cortisol, the primary stress hormone. “Your breath is the bridge between your body and your mind. Conscious breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes rest and recovery,” explains Dr Chauhan. Dr Neha Agarwal, Critical Care Head at Apollo Hospitals, says she turns to breathwork during chaotic days: “I close my eyes, inhale slowly for 5 counts, pause, then exhale for 5 counts. Even 60 seconds of conscious breathing between tasks can clear mental clutter.”