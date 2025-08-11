Home / Health / ChatGPT salt swap advice lands man in hospital with bromide poisoning

ChatGPT salt swap advice lands man in hospital with bromide poisoning

A new case warns that relying on AI for diet advice can be dangerous, as a man replaced salt with sodium bromide and developed life-threatening toxicity

ChatGPT
The 60-year-old developed severe bromide toxicity after replacing table salt with sodium bromide based on diet advice from an AI chatbot (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A 60-year-old man landed in the hospital after unknowingly poisoning himself by following diet advice from ChatGPT. According to the case report A case of bromism influenced by use of artificial intelligence’ published in Annals of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases, the US resident swapped regular table salt (sodium chloride) with sodium bromide, which is a chemical once used in old medicines but now known to be toxic in high doses. Three months later, he landed in the hospital with severe neuropsychiatric symptoms, paranoia, and skin changes, revealing the hidden dangers of relying solely on AI for health guidance.

What exactly happened in this case? 

The man, with no prior medical or psychiatric history, was admitted to the hospital after believing his neighbour was poisoning him. At first, he didn’t reveal any unusual dietary habits. But further questioning uncovered that he had been on a highly restrictive vegetarian diet, distilled his water on his own, and had been consuming sodium bromide instead of salt for three months.
 
He had found the idea of swapping regular table salt with sodium bromide after asking ChatGPT how to remove salt from his diet. While the AI did mention that “context matters”, it suggested bromide as a chloride substitute without providing a health warning. 
He then bought the chemical online, unaware of its dangers. 

What is bromism poisoning? 

Bromism is a form of poisoning caused by excessive bromide intake. In the early 1900s, bromide salts were common in over-the-counter remedies for anxiety, insomnia, and hysteria. But over time, doctors realised bromide could cause neurological, psychiatric, and skin problems, from hallucinations and paranoia to acne and coordination issues.
 
The US banned bromide in ingestible products between 1975 and 1989. However, with bromide-containing substances easily available online, rare cases have reappeared in recent years.
 
During his hospital stay, the man, in this case, developed:
  • Severe paranoia and hallucinations
  • Insomnia and fatigue
  • Acne and cherry angiomas on his face
  • Ataxia (coordination problems)
  • Extreme thirst
Lab tests revealed dangerously high bromide levels, 1,700 mg/L, compared to the normal range of 0.9 to 7.3 mg/L. He also had abnormal electrolyte readings, including hyperchloremia and a negative anion gap, which eventually helped doctors suspect bromism.
 
According to the case report, the treatment at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, involved stopping bromide intake immediately and giving intravenous fluids to flush it out of his system. His electrolyte levels and mental state gradually improved over three weeks. He was weaned off psychiatric medication before discharge and remained stable during follow-up. 

Role of AI in this medical emergency 

The case authors tested ChatGPT themselves, asking what could replace chloride. The AI also suggested bromide, but without explaining its health risks or questioning why the user wanted the substitution. This highlights a critical limitation that AI can present technically correct but contextually dangerous information without medical oversight. 
The case report highlighted that while AI tools can be helpful for general education, they are not a replacement for professional medical advice. The study warns that AI can generate inaccurate or decontextualised health suggestions as it lacks the critical judgment of a trained medical professional. It also stressed that self-experimentation based on AI advice can have serious health consequences. If you are considering dietary or lifestyle changes, especially those involving chemicals or supplements, consult a qualified doctor first. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prioritise women, close kin of deceased donors for organ transplant: Govt

Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies: A growing public health concern in India

Fluoride or not? Dentists reveal how to choose the right toothpaste

Premium

Haryana hospitals to continue AB-PMJAY strike despite partial payments

Hepatitis D virus labelled cancer-causing agent: All you need to know

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsChatGPTOpenAIhealth newsHealth MinistryArtificial Intelligence in health

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story