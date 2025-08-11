The man, with no prior medical or psychiatric history, was admitted to the hospital after believing his neighbour was poisoning him. At first, he didn’t reveal any unusual dietary habits. But further questioning uncovered that he had been on a highly restrictive vegetarian diet, distilled his water on his own, and had been consuming sodium bromide instead of salt for three months.

Bromism is a form of poisoning caused by excessive bromide intake. In the early 1900s, bromide salts were common in over-the-counter remedies for anxiety, insomnia, and hysteria. But over time, doctors realised bromide could cause neurological, psychiatric, and skin problems, from hallucinations and paranoia to acne and coordination issues.

He then bought the chemical online, unaware of its dangers.

The US banned bromide in ingestible products between 1975 and 1989. However, with bromide-containing substances easily available online, rare cases have reappeared in recent years.

During his hospital stay, the man, in this case, developed:

Severe paranoia and hallucinations

Insomnia and fatigue

Acne and cherry angiomas on his face

Ataxia (coordination problems)

Extreme thirst

Lab tests revealed dangerously high bromide levels, 1,700 mg/L, compared to the normal range of 0.9 to 7.3 mg/L. He also had abnormal electrolyte readings, including hyperchloremia and a negative anion gap, which eventually helped doctors suspect bromism.

According to the case report, the treatment at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, involved stopping bromide intake immediately and giving intravenous fluids to flush it out of his system. His electrolyte levels and mental state gradually improved over three weeks. He was weaned off psychiatric medication before discharge and remained stable during follow-up.