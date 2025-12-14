1.7 million Indians gave up citizenship since 2014, MEA tells Rajya Sabha

A growing number of Indians have been renouncing their citizenship, with official data showing a rise after the Covid-19 disruption, following nearly a decade of relatively stable numbers.

Data presented to Parliament during the Winter Session shows that 2.06 million Indians gave up their citizenship between 2011 and 2024. For much of this period, annual figures moved within a narrow band, largely between 120,000 and 145,000.

Year-wise data tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shows that renunciations increased gradually from 122,819 in 2011 to 144,017 in 2019 — a rise of about 17 per cent over eight years. The data from this period does not show any sharp inflection point.