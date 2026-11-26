The United States has deported 1,700 Indian nationals since the beginning of 2026, with India cooperating with Washington on matters relating to migration and mobility, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

India remains firmly opposed to illegal immigration and is working with US authorities on deportation-related matters, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing.

"Since the beginning of this year, we've had 1,700 Indian nationals deported from the US," Jaiswal said.

"We have ongoing cooperation with the US on migration and mobility and India is firmly against illegal immigration. On deportation matters, we have cooperation with the US," he added.

Jaiswal said Indian authorities verify the nationality of individuals after receiving communications from the US government in cases involving possible deportations. In July, the MEA had said that more than 4,840 Indian nationals had been deported from the US since 2025. Indian deportations from US reached 16-year high in 2025 The US administration intensified its crackdown on illegal immigration after President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, stepping up deportations of undocumented migrants from across the world. A total of 3,567 Indians were deported from the US in 2025, the highest annual figure in 16 years, according to data provided by the government in Parliament.

The deportations also triggered concerns in India over the treatment of those being sent back. In December 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that the government had taken up the matter with US authorities to ensure Indian nationals were treated humanely during deportation. He also said India had raised concerns over women and children being restrained with handcuffs and chains during deportation flights. The reported maltreatment of 73-year-old Harjit Kaur during her deportation in 2025 and the shackling of women and children on a deportation flight in February 2025 had sparked controversy. India had formally protested against the incidents. Indians attempting to enter the US illegally US authorities recorded 30,528 encounters involving Indian nationals attempting to enter the country's borders illegally in financial year 2026 (FY26), making Indians the third-largest nationality in these figures, behind Mexican and Canadian nationals.

ALSO READ: US student visa rule struck down: Relief for Indians, but what next? The figures cover encounters recorded by US authorities and should not be interpreted as the number of unique individuals attempting to enter the country. US offers financial incentives for voluntary departure The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also introduced financial incentives for undocumented migrants who agree to leave the country voluntarily. Under the CBP Home voluntary departure programme, eligible migrants who register their intention to leave through the CBP Home mobile application can receive a $3,000 payment, along with government-funded travel arrangements. The programme also provides relief from certain civil fines and penalties related to failure to depart.