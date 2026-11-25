The United Kingdom could record its lowest net migration level in nearly three decades outside the pandemic. Estimates suggest the number of people entering the country may fall sharply as successive governments tighten immigration rules, Bloomberg reported.

Net migration is estimated at just 54,000 in the year ending June 2026, according to an analysis by James Bowes, a migration specialist at the University of Warwick, cited by Bloomberg. Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, meanwhile, projects net migration at around 120,000, which would also be the lowest level in 29 years, excluding the pandemic period.

The official figures are due to be released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday. The estimates point to a significant reversal after migration surged in the years following Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

The ONS had reported net migration of 171,000 in the year ending December 2025, nearly half the level recorded a year earlier. Office for National Statistics From record highs to a sharp decline UK net migration surged after Brexit and the Covid pandemic, reaching a record 944,000 in the year ending March 2023. It has since declined as successive governments tightened immigration rules, particularly for work and study routes. The latest ONS data showed net migration falling to 17.1 million in the year ending December 2025, down from 331,000 in the previous year. The decline was largely driven by fewer non-EU nationals arriving for work-related reasons, according to the ONS.

Restrictions on work visas, changes to student visa rules and tighter scrutiny of universities sponsoring international students have contributed to the decline. The UK also stopped allowing most overseas social care workers to enter through the Health and Care visa route after concerns over its misuse. Why migration is falling According to James Bowes, the decline is also being driven by more former international students leaving the UK after failing to secure employment before their two-year Graduate visa expires. Bowes’ estimates suggest net migration could turn negative in the 2026 calendar year, with more than 50,000 people leaving the country than entering it. If the projection materialises, it would mark the first net outflow since 1993.

The UK is also witnessing a decline in irregular migration. More than 20,000 people have arrived on small boats from France so far this year, around a third fewer than over the same period last year, Bloomberg reported. What it means for the UK Migration is a politically sensitive issue in the UK, with concerns over immigration contributing to the Brexit referendum in 2016. The latest decline could offer political relief to the government as immigration continues to feature prominently in public debate. However, a lower migration level could also have economic consequences. The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that a declining population could slow overall economic growth, even if output per head does not fall.