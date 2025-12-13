California, 18 more US states to sue Trump over $100K H-1B visa fee hike

A coalition of 19 US states, led by California and Massachusetts, is preparing to sue the Trump administration over its recently announced $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, aiming to block the policy before it takes effect. The lawsuit is expected to be filed today in a Massachusetts federal court, according to Bloomberg.

The H-1B visa programme allows US employers to hire highly skilled foreign workers, particularly in technology, education and healthcare. The new fee, announced by US President Donald Trump in September, has been criticised as exorbitant and illegal.

States cite legal and economic concerns

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, one of the leaders of the lawsuit, argued that the administration lacks the authority to impose such a high surcharge. “What Congress has never done is authorise a president to impose a six-figure surcharge designed to dismantle the programme entirely,” Bonta said during a press briefing. He added that the fee could impose significant financial burdens on employers providing essential public services.