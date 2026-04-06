75x jump in scams hits Indians in US amid visa crackdown: Govt data

Cyber fraud and blackmail cases targeting Indians in the United States have surged sharply.

Official data shows complaints jumping from just eight in 2024 to 613 in 2025 — a nearly 75-fold increase, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Sharp spike in complaints from US-based Indians

Data tabled in the Rajya Sabha by the MEA shows that the United States recorded one of the steepest increases in cyber threat and blackmail complaints involving Indian families abroad.

While such cases were negligible in earlier years, they rose significantly in 2025, reflecting growing risks for the Indian diaspora.

The trend is not limited to the US alone. Countries such as Cambodia and Myanmar reported even higher numbers, indicating that cyber-enabled exploitation of overseas Indians is becoming a broader global concern. However, the US stands out due to the nature of its victims, largely students and skilled professionals on temporary visas. Visa uncertainty fuelling scams Immigration experts say recent policy changes and stricter scrutiny in the US have created an environment of uncertainty, which scammers are actively exploiting. Many fraud attempts are now tailored specifically for: · F-1 student visa holders · H-1B skilled worker visa holders

· H-4 dependants Fraudsters often leverage fears around: · Visa cancellations or revocations · SEVIS record issues · Delays in visa renewals · Limited availability of visa appointments This combination of technical jargon and real policy concerns makes the scams appear credible, increasing the likelihood of victims complying. How these scams operate Reported cases suggest a consistent pattern in how these frauds are executed: · Impersonation of authorities: Callers pose as officials from US immigration agencies or law enforcement bodies · Spoofed communication: Phone numbers and emails are manipulated to appear legitimate

· Use of personal data: Scammers sometimes reference real immigration details to build trust · Threat tactics: Victims are warned of deportation, arrest, or legal action · Urgency pressure: Immediate payment is demanded to “resolve” the issue In some instances, fraudsters have gone a step further by targeting families in India. There have been cases where parents received distress calls claiming their children abroad had been arrested, sometimes using artificial intelligence (AI)-generated or manipulated voice recordings to mimic them. Financial and emotional impact The consequences are not limited to financial loss. Victims often experience significant psychological stress due to the fear of immigration violations.

Payments are typically demanded through: · Wire transfers · Gift cards · Cryptocurrency Once money is transferred, recovery is rare, and scammers often continue to demand additional payments. Government support mechanisms The MEA has indicated that several systems are in place to assist distressed Indians abroad. These include: · MADAD portal for consular grievances · e-Migrate platform for overseas employment tracking · 24x7 helplines operated by Indian missions · Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendras for on-ground support Additionally, the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) is available at Indian missions to provide assistance in distress situations. The fund supports: