Indian nationals accounted for the largest number of people leaving the UK on study and work visas, even as the country's net migration fell to 77,000 in the year ending June 2026, according to official data released on Thursday.

Data from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that 55,000 Indians who had arrived on study visas and 28,000 on work visas left the country during the 12-month period. Another 2,000 Indian nationals were recorded under the 'other' visa category, taking the total number of Indian emigrants to 85,000.

Chinese nationals followed with 51,000 departures, making Indians the largest non-EU+ nationality group among those emigrating from the UK.

Indians also remained among the largest groups arriving in the country. The UK recorded 77,000 study-related and 40,000 work-related immigration cases involving Indian nationals during the period. Data from the UK's Office for National Statistics < 85,000 Indians left the UK in the year to June 2026. < 55,000 left on study visas and 28,000 on work visas. < Chinese nationals ranked second, with 51,000 departures. < Net migration plunged to 77,000, from a peak of 944,000 in 2023. < UK immigration fell 17% to 738,000. < Indians accounted for 77,000 study-related and 40,000 work-related arrivals. < 31,000 illegal arrivals were detected in the year to September, 86% by small boats.

Net migration, which measures the difference between immigration and emigration, dropped to 77,000 in the year to June 2026, down from 944,000 in 2023. This was the lowest level since 1997, excluding 2020, when Covid-19 travel restrictions severely curtailed international movement. The decline was largely driven by falling net migration from countries outside the European Union. The net inflow from non-EU+ countries dropped to 258,000 from 379,000 a year earlier. Overall, 738,000 people moved to the UK in the year ending June, down 17 per cent from 893,000 in the previous year. Of these, 550,000 were non-EU+ nationals, primarily from India, China and Nigeria.

Study-related reasons accounted for 47 per cent of immigration among non-EU+ nationals, while 25 per cent came for work and 13 per cent for asylum-related reasons. Meanwhile, 661,000 people left the UK during the period, compared with 689,000 a year earlier. Non-EU+ nationals accounted for 292,000 departures, including many who had originally entered the country on study visas. ALSO READ: 9.25 lakh Indians became OECD citizens in five years, up 40%: Report The latest figures reflect the impact of successive government measures to curb immigration, including tighter visa rules for international students and lower-paid overseas workers. Reducing net migration has been a priority for successive British governments amid concerns over pressure on public services, housing and the economy.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government had brought net migration down by 92 per cent from its peak. "This government has restored control," Mahmood said. "We have brought net migration to 77,000, down 92 per cent from its peak under the previous government." She added that the government had raised skills and salary thresholds to attract workers with the qualifications and expertise the country needs, while stepping up action against illegal migration. Separate figures released by the UK Home Office showed that 31,000 people were detected arriving in the country illegally in the year ending September 2026. Those crossing the English Channel in small boats accounted for 86 per cent of the total.