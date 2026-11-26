IBM is ending US visa and green card sponsorship for most positions in IBM Consulting, its largest division, which employs more than 150,000 people. Employees affected by the decision have been given the option of relocating to an IBM role outside the US or leaving the company by the end of the year, Bloomberg first reported, citing a document shared with managers in the division.

The decision is particularly challenging for H-1B visa holders, who have reportedly been given just three weeks to choose between relocating and leaving the company, according to accounts posted by IBM employees on anonymous workplace forum Blind.

Employees who do not accept an overseas position will receive three months' severance, with December 31 set as their last working day. Several employees reportedly learnt about the decision during meetings described as one-on-one 'career syncs' with their managers. One IBM employee wrote on Blind that relocating to India could result in an estimated 80 per cent pay cut. "I got pulled into a surprise meeting with my manager and was told I have just three weeks to choose between taking an 80 per cent pay cut to relocate to India or losing my job by December 31," the employee wrote. "I've spent years building my career here, working long hours for IBM clients, paying taxes and building a life in the US. Now I'm being told to either uproot everything or walk away with just three months of severance," the post added.

The relocation options also appear to be concentrated in India. On November 19, IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US, of which 1,125 were in India, 23 in Singapore and 18 in the UK. The portal listed 89 consulting openings in the US. Federal records show that IBM had just over 1,600 H-1B petitions approved in fiscal year 2026, compared with more than 2,000 in FY2025 and nearly 3,000 in FY2024. These figures cover the entire company, rather than IBM Consulting alone, and include petitions for extensions of existing employees. IBM's 2025 annual report put its total workforce at 264,300 employees across the company and its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Trump administration's H-1B visa crackdown The move comes amid increased scrutiny of foreign-worker hiring by the Donald Trump administration. Last month, the administration suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several major outsourcing companies, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, from participating in the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) process, Reuters reported. PERM is a key step in the process through which employers sponsor foreign workers for employment-based green cards. Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the suspensions. Microsoft has publicly defended its recruitment of international talent. In September 2025, the White House announced a one-time fee of $100,000 on new H-1B petitions. The measure has since faced legal challenges. The administration has also proposed changes to the annual H-1B lottery system that would give preference to employers offering higher salaries.