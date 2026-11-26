Canada could admit as many as 662,000 permanent residents in 2027, substantially exceeding the federal government's official target of 380,000, according to an analysis by RBC Economics.

The estimate includes additional permanent residence places announced for temporary workers and people with humanitarian cases, as well as outstanding commitments from an earlier immigration plan.

Published on November 10, the analysis suggests that the actual number of permanent residence admissions could be considerably higher than the headline target. However, 662,000 is an estimated maximum, not a revised government target or a forecast of actual admissions. It assumes that all additional provisions are fully utilised.

The findings have also raised questions about the transparency of Canada's immigration policy. Parisa Mahboubi, associate director of research at the C.D. Howe Institute, has argued that the government needs to provide a clearer picture of its overall immigration commitments. How could Canada admit 662,000 permanent residents? RBC economist Rachel Battaglia arrived at the estimate by combining three sets of immigration commitments. The first is the regular annual target of 380,000 permanent residents under Canada's 2027-2029 Immigration Levels Plan. The second is a provision allowing up to 200,000 additional transitions to permanent residence in 2027. This covers workers already living in Canada and individuals with longstanding humanitarian cases.

The third relates to commitments announced in 2025 to grant permanent residence to up to 115,000 protected persons and their dependants, along with 33,000 workers, during 2026 and 2027. RBC estimates that around 82,000 admissions under these earlier commitments could remain outstanding at the beginning of 2027. Together, the three components create the estimated capacity for 662,000 admissions. What are Canada's official immigration targets? Canada released its 2027-2029 Immigration Levels Plan alongside Budget 2026 on November 5, retaining the annual permanent residence target at 380,000 for each of the next three years. The plan also sets a target of 370,000 new temporary resident arrivals annually, covering international students and foreign workers under specified programmes.

Economic immigration accounts for approximately 64.4 per cent of regular permanent residence admissions. The allocation for Federal High Skilled immigration, which includes Express Entry candidates, stands at 100,000 for 2027, down from the previously planned 111,000. Meanwhile, the Provincial Nominee Program has been allocated 95,000 places, increasing the role of provinces and territories in selecting immigrants. The official plan provides for a range of regular permanent residence admissions, with 380,000 as the central target and 422,000 as the upper planning range. RBC's estimate of 662,000 uses the central target and adds the separate measures. It should not be interpreted as an official revision of the government's immigration target.

Will 662,000 permanent residents mean 662,000 new arrivals? No. Many of the additional permanent residents could already be living in Canada as temporary foreign workers, international students or protected persons. For instance, a foreign worker who has lived in Ontario for four years and obtains permanent residence in 2027 will count towards that year's admissions. However, the individual would already be part of Canada's population. The change in immigration status would not, by itself, add another person to the country's population. However, RBC cautions that the longer-term impact could be different. If someone who would otherwise have left Canada obtains permanent residence and stays, the country's population could be higher than it would have been otherwise.

Additional transitions could also free up places under regular immigration programmes, potentially allowing more applicants from overseas to enter the country. The eventual impact will depend on how many temporary residents obtain permanent residence, how many leave Canada and how many new immigrants arrive. Therefore, even a record number of permanent residence admissions would not necessarily translate into record population growth. Why are economists questioning Canada's immigration policy? In an analysis published on November 13, Mahboubi argued that the government's headline figures do not adequately reflect the potential scale of permanent residence admissions. She considers the regular target of 380,000 reasonable and in line with the recommendation made by the C.D. Howe Institute's Immigration Targets Council for 2027.

Her concern is that additional permanent residence places outside the main target make it difficult for Canadians, employers and provincial governments to understand the overall scale of immigration. She has called for a single, comprehensive admissions target covering all permanent residence pathways to improve transparency and help governments and communities plan. Mahboubi also questioned whether the growing allocation to provincial programmes and additional permanent residence pathways could weaken the role of federal skills-based selection. Canada introduced Express Entry in 2015 to rank skilled immigration candidates on factors such as language proficiency, education and work experience. Ottawa, however, has defended the growing role of provincial programmes, arguing that provinces and territories are better placed to identify local labour shortages.